Snows reopens Toyota Waterlooville dealership after significant refurbishment

A Snows dealership in Hampshire has reopened following a substantial refurbishment, along with Toyota’s new corporate branding.

Toyota Waterlooville has also expanded, with the investment creating new jobs and strengthening the group’s footprint across the South-East.

The Hambledon Road dealership has been reimagined to display Toyota’s latest corporate identity, with new branding, refreshed fixtures and fittings, and a showroom capable of displaying up to eight new models, including the Yaris, Corolla and electric bZ4X.

Around 60 used cars are also held at the site, which has its own EV charging area. The dealership is also a Toyota Professional Centre, catering for fleet and corporate clients, van sales and Motability customers.

As part of the relaunch, Snows Motor Group has appointed three new senior managers. Dan Scott joins as area general manager for its Toyota sites in Waterlooville, Chichester, Sarisbury Green and Hedge End; Liam Carter is corporate sales manager and Gareth Caspall has been appointed Toyota Waterlooville sales manager.

They join long-standing aftersales manager Steve Elderfield, who continues to lead the workshop.

The investment is expected to generate up to 10 additional roles across sales, servicing and back-office functions.

Dan Scott said: ‘We’re thrilled that our refurbishment project is complete. The dealership has had a complete overhaul to bring it right up to date. Toyota’s current corporate identity is certainly eye-catching and it’s definitely helping to get us noticed. Feedback from our staff and customers has been very positive.

‘We look forward to welcoming current Toyota owners as well as customers who may be new to the brand and perhaps also to Snows Motor Group. Drop in and see us soon – you won’t be disappointed.’