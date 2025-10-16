Stoneacre ‘hugely excited’ after opening new Nissan dealership in Nottingham

Stoneacre Motor Group has strengthened its relationship with Nissan after opening its fourth site representing the Japanese brand.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has began welcoming customers to its new Nottingham site, with the venture leading to the creation of 10 new jobs.

New faces have been recruited to work in the dealership’s sales, service and parts departments with managers, technicians, advisors and sales executives also set to join.

The latest showroom joins Stoneacre’s existing Nissan sites in Grimsby, Hull and Liverpool and bosses say it is ‘hugely exciting’ to be associated with the brand.

Paul Vozbutas, operations director at Stoneacre Motor Group, said: ‘We are extremely proud to be growing with Nissan and the size of the investment we have made in our new Nottingham site is a good indication of how committed we are to our relationship with the brand.

‘The new products being launched by Nissan are of the highest quality and we can’t wait to show them off at our new location.

‘This new dealership really is something that the people of Nottingham and the wider East Midlands can get excited about.’

To get the Nottingham Road dealership up to scratch, Stoneacre has splashed out a whopping £500,00 on refurbishing the site, which now showcases Nissan’s latest brand identity

The stylish new showroom has the space to display up to seven models with room for 70 vehicles to be put on show outside.

There is also a well-equipped workshop, an electric vehicle charging area and a comfortable lounge were customers are treated to complimentary refreshments.

The development comes at an exciting time for Nissan, as the brand prepares to majorly grow its EV line up over the next year.

‘Nissan is a hugely exciting brand to be associated with right now,’ Vozbutas added.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers to our new Nottingham dealership, where both current and prospective Nissan owners will be guaranteed the warmest of welcomes.’