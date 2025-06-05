Taser wielding police officers apprehend would-be car thieves at Kent BMW dealership

This is the dramatic moment that taser wielding police thwarted two would-be thieves at a Kent car dealership.
Officers were called to the dealership – believed to be Stratstone BMW Tunbridge Wells – late on Tuesday night (Jun 3), following reports of a break-in.
A patrol team was sent to investigate, finding two suspects at the scene of the alleged crime.
Bodycam footage shows an officer pointing a taser at one of the suspects before telling him to get down on the floor.
Kent Police say that the attending officers quickly apprehended the men and seized a vehicle linked to them, which contained several suspected stolen car batteries.
Further suspicious items were later found at a property linked to the pair in nearby Tonbridge.
The pair, both aged in their 30s, have been taken into custody and the investigation continues.
A spokesman for Kent Police said: ‘Two suspects have been arrested at the scene of a break-in at a car dealership in Tunbridge Wells.
‘Police were called to reports of intruders at a garage in Longfield Road, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday 3 June 2025.
‘Attending officers quickly apprehended the suspects and a vehicle linked to them was also seized which contained several suspected stolen car batteries.
‘A search of a property linked to the suspects was later carried out in Tonbridge, which led to the recovery of further suspicious items.
‘Aged in their 30s, the men have been taken into custody.’