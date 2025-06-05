Taser wielding police officers apprehend would-be car thieves at Kent BMW dealership

This is the dramatic moment that taser wielding police thwarted two would-be thieves at a Kent car dealership.

Officers were called to the dealership – believed to be Stratstone BMW Tunbridge Wells – late on Tuesday night (Jun 3), following reports of a break-in.

A patrol team was sent to investigate, finding two suspects at the scene of the alleged crime.

Bodycam footage shows an officer pointing a taser at one of the suspects before telling him to get down on the floor.

Kent Police say that the attending officers quickly apprehended the men and seized a vehicle linked to them, which contained several suspected stolen car batteries.

Further suspicious items were later found at a property linked to the pair in nearby Tonbridge.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, have been taken into custody and the investigation continues.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: ‘Two suspects have been arrested at the scene of a break-in at a car dealership in Tunbridge Wells.