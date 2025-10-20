Teenager jailed after ploughing ‘unroadworthy’ Audi into franchised car dealership

A teenager has been jailed after he hospitalised one of his friends by ploughing his ‘unroadworthy’ Audi into the front of a car showroom.

Kevin Miko, 19, lost control of the ‘high powered’ vehicle he had recently bought on Facebook Marketplace after bombing through the streets of Scunthorpe at 130mph.

The youngster careered off the road on Mannaberg Way, causing him to smash through a car park and fencing before taking off and colliding with the plate-glass window at Drayton Motors.

The driver and two passengers then fled the scene, leaving their friend, who has not been named, seriously injured in the car.

He was later found to have suffered a perforated lung, damaged spleen and a cut to his liver and spent several days in a coma. The injuries were so severe that the victim, a keen amateur boxer, required surgery and surgeons told his parents that he may not survive.

Miko, of Avenue Vivian, Scunthorpe, has now appeared at Grimsby Crown Court, where he admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to being over the prescribed limit for cannabis, as well as having no insurance, no licence or MOT and failing to stop for police.

The court heard that from prosecutor, Jamie Wilson, who said that the Audi had multiple defects, including broken suspension.

The Grimsby Telegraph reports that on November 28 last year, Miko had wanted to ‘show off’ to his friends by driving at 130 mph in icy conditions.

Wilson added that all four wheels had left the ground prior to the car then smashing into the window of the Kia dealership.

Miko was eventually arrested just before midnight, when he also failed a drugs test.

Defending the driver of the car, lawyer Ben Hammersley told the court: ‘There is deep remorse, regret and shame.

‘He says there isn’t a day goes by when he doesn’t think about what happened. It was monumentally stupid, immature and childish. He knows it could have cost his friend’s life.’

After hearing all the evidence, Recorder David Kelly sentenced Miko to 32 months in jail. He as also banned from driving for two years.

The judge added: ‘I accept you are genuinely remorseful and I accept you come from a good background.’