The Car House sees surge in demand after switching to MotorSales.AI

The Car House, a well-established used car dealership based in Yorkshire, has seen a sharp rise in lead volume and customer engagement since adopting MotorSales.AI — and they say the results have far exceeded expectations with DSG Connected supporting the buyer journey.

In a recent testimonial, the team spoke candidly about the difference they’ve experienced since going live with the platform.

‘This has been a breath of fresh air for us,’ said director Phil Prethero. ‘We’ve used a number of systems before and what tends to happen is you get shown all the great stuff at the beginning, and then you find out it doesn’t really work that way.

‘With this, everything that we were promised is exactly what we’re getting. It does the job that it’s meant to do, and it does it really well.’

The dealership was particularly impressed by the performance of their MotorSales.AI-powered website.

Built using the Storefront Hub, the site is fully branded, designed to convert, and integrated with lead capture tools — including WhatsApp, part exchange forms, and finance calculators powered by DSG Connected.

‘In the beginning, we actually thought that you guys were doing advertising for us,’ Prethero admitted.

‘I asked the team, I was like, “Are they doing some advertising in the background for us or something?” because we were getting so many enquiries — and it turns out it’s just the website doing its job.

‘Those enquiries, they say, are not just higher in volume — they’re higher in quality.

‘We’re getting better leads without a doubt. By the time we speak to the customer, the legwork has already been done.’

One of the standout features is the seamless finance journey powered exclusively by DSG Connected— from soft-search quote tools embedded directly on dealer websites, to real-time lender decisions flowing straight into MotorSales.AI’s CRM.

This tightly integrated experience is made possible through exclusive use of DSG’s Lender APIs, ensuring that only MotorSales.AI dealers benefit from this fully embedded, broker-grade finance journey.

Customers can apply directly via the site using a soft search tool, which helps boost finance engagement without affecting credit scores.

Decisions and proposals are then instantly viewable from DSG Connected within the dealer’s internal system — helping the team pick up and progress deals faster.

The rise in engagement has had a direct impact on operations. ‘We’ve had to start buying in more stock to keep up with demand,’ Prethero shared. ‘It’s definitely got busier.’

Much of that responsiveness is thanks to Theo, the AI assistant built into the platform’s Enquiry Hub, who replies to leads instantly across WhatsApp, email, and SMS — even after hours.

‘We’re walking in in the morning and there’s already conversations taking place,’ one team member said. ‘We’re getting a response to customers instantly, which is the key. It’s making our jobs a lot easier.’

‘The platform’s automation tools have also been a major time-saver.

‘It’s following up on leads and keeping that line of communication open. It’s working in the background while we’re doing everything else.’

When asked if they’d recommend it to others in the trade, the answer was clear.

‘This system works. I would recommend it to any dealership. I genuinely would.’

With DSG Connected helping deliver fast finance decisions, and MotorSales.AI powering instant lead handling and smart automation, The Car House has unlocked a modern sales flow that’s already paying off!

You can find out more here.