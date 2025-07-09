The future of car dealer advertising is here as new self-service ad platform launches

MotorSales.AI, an innovative tech platform built for UK car dealers, and DSG Finance, a forward-thinking motor finance provider, have partnered to launch the UK’s most advanced dealer advertising solution — as the official UK distribution partner for AET Automotive.

This game-changing partnership brings full advertising control back to UK car dealers – no agencies, no long waits, no wasted spend.

At the core of MotorSales.AI’s Inventory Advertising platform is technology developed by AET Automotive — a U.S. leader in self-service ad tech for car dealers. Founded in 2019 by a team of former automotive ad professionals, AET supports over 600 U.S. dealerships

every month.

‘AET helped me bridge inventory with Facebook without hiring an outside agency. It’s more than a tool — it’s a creative lifeline when you’re doing everything yourself,’ said Valerie from Coggins Automotive

A smarter way to advertise

Dealers can instantly see their local audience size with the Inventory Ads Reach Calculator on the MotorSales.AI site. Enter your website to preview your reach.

This smart inventory advertising solution powered by AET’s proven U.S. ad tech gives UK dealers a fully self-service solution to launch and optimise ads across Google, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, and more — all in just minutes.

Top dealer benefits

Go live in minutes – set your budget, pick your dates, and launch

AI does the heavy lifting – optimises performance in real-time

Covers Google, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat – with no manual feeds

Inventory auto-promoted – always up to date

Digital marketing experts on standby – support when you need it

Helping smaller dealers compete

Smaller, independent dealerships are often priced out of professional ad support — with traditional agency-managed ads costing £750–£2,000+ per month, excluding setup and creative delays.

This platform levels the playing field. Dealers of all sizes now have access to enterprise-grade tools — without enterprise-level costs.

Early access pricing

Dealers enrolled in the newly launched DSG Connected AI Programme can access the Inventory Ads platform for just £99/month — a significant saving vs U.S. standard pricing.

DSG Approved dealers outside the programme can still access the platform at £199/month. This UK-exclusive pricing includes full access to the ad platform, automation tools, and ongoing support.

Part of a bigger picture

This self-service advertising platform is just one of several core benefits included in the newly launched Connected AI™ Programme by DSG Finance.

Connected AI is designed to unify lead response, finance proposals, CRM, and marketing — all under one intelligent system built for modern dealerships.

What is the DSG Connected AI Program?

The DSG Connected AI™ is a next-generation innovation from DSG Finance, built in partnership with MotorSales.AI. It combines automated advertising, intelligent finance proposals, real-time lead handling, and CRM integration — all in one seamless system.

It’s the first solution of its kind designed specifically for UK dealers that goes beyond just our latest inventory advertising offering:

One smart finance form – submit to multiple lenders in seconds

Theo, your 24/7 AI Sales Assistant – responds instantly via WhatsApp and email

Inventory-aware lead handling – Theo knows your stock and your offers

CRM sync – full transparency across lead and finance pipelines

Smart post-approval switching – customers can explore other vehicles after being

approved

approved Data-driven nudging – boost finance penetration with less manual effort

DSG Connected AI is designed to reduce admin, increase conversions, and empower dealership teams around the clock and is part of a wider innovation strategy from DSG Finance to help dealers modernise operations, reduce reliance on third parties, and deliver faster, smarter customer journeys.

What dealers are saying

Dealerships using MotorSales.AI’s platform — from CRM to Storefront to finance — are already seeing major gains and looking forward to upcoming innovations.

‘We’ve seen a huge improvement in customer engagement and lead management. The centralised lead system and WhatsApp integration have made it easier to track and respond to enquiries quickly, leading to better customer interactions and increased website enquiries.’ — Motorland

‘We introduced MotorSales.AI to streamline the finance process and obtain full finance applications for as low as £1.78 in volume! This has dramatically increased our sales through a fast, easy-to-use finance journey.’ — Cheshire Trade Centre

‘Since moving to the Storefront dealer website, almost 50% of our leads now come through the site. Switching to MotorSales.AI has been a game-changer for our dealership — the CRM has simplified lead handling and sped up our responses.’ — The Car House, www.thecarhouse.co.uk

‘The Storefront website is now our best-performing lead channel. We’ve seen a substantial increase in lead volume. MotorSales.AI has streamlined ouroperations and removed the need for manual tracking.’ — Any Colour Car, www.anycolourcar.com

Start your dealership’s transformation today

To join the platform or speak with the team, visit the MotorSales.ai – Success Team or explore the full Connected AI suite to learn how you can modernise your entire customer journey. Click here.