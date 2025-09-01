Toyota named UK’s most reliable car brand as famous British marque slumps to bottom of rankings

Toyota has been named the UK’s most reliable car brand but two famous British names have slumped to the bottom of the rankings.

That is according to new data from Warranty Solutions Group, which has published its latest reliability rankings for 22 major brands.

The findings are drawn from over 10,000 repair claims processed against warranties issued by the group between July 2024 and June of this year.

The group then came up with an overall claim rate, with the lowest rates signalling the greatest reliability throughout the year.

After analysing all the data, it was Toyota which came out on top, with a claim rate of just 7.02%, as well as one of the lowest average repair costs among the 22 major volume brands.

The top spots were dominated by Japanese models, with Honda securing second place with a claim rate of 9.92%, closely followed by Mazda.

Meanwhile, Fiat had the lowest average claim cost at just £461.70 – over £200 cheaper than the average of £651.31 across all 22 brands.

However, at the other end of the scale, Land Rover came rock bottom of the rankings, with a claim rate of 36.47%. The average cost of repairs was also by far the most expensive of any manufacturer at an eye watering £1,020.80.

The most common faults with the brand’s cars, which includes Range Rover models, were with window regulators, which accounted for nearly 5% of all claims.

That was followed by NOx sensors and diesel particulate filters, which each made up 3.21% of Land Rover claims.

The table also threw up more bad news for JLR with Land Rover’s stablemate – Jaguar – finishing second bottom of the extensive list.

The brand had a claim rate of 25.51% at an average cost of £826.56 – also the second highest price. The most common fault’s with the firm’s cars were found to be with NOx sensors, alternators and batteries.

Who are the least reliable car brands?

Land Rover / Range Rover – Claim rate: 36.47%, Average claim: £1,020.80 Jaguar – Claim rate: 25.51%, Average claim: £826.56 Mercedes – Claim rate: 22.89%, Average claim: £678.69 Audi – Claim rate: 21.95%, Average claim: £710.04 Citroen – Claim rate: 21.66%, Average claim: £531.72 Peugeot – Claim rate: 21.33%, Average claim: £609.39 Vauxhall – Claim rate: 21.20%, Average claim: £518.77 Volvo – Claim rate: 18.80%, Average claim: £545.18 Volkswagen – Claim rate: 18.46%, Average claim: £575.26 Ford – Claim rate: 18.41%, Average claim: £596.35 BMW – Claim rate: 18.13%, Average claim: £749.02

(Source: Warranty Solutions Group)

Reacting to the findings, Martin Binnee, operations director of WSG, said: ‘These rankings are a wake-up call for both manufacturers and car buyers.

‘While many brands are investing in tech and comfort, it’s clear that some are leaving reliability behind.

‘Toyota’s performance proves that it’s possible to deliver both innovation and durability – and that really matters to customers and dealers alike.’

Who are the most reliable car brands?

Toyota – Claim rate: 7.02%, Average claim: £479.58 Honda – Claim rate: 9.92%, Average claim: £489.51 Mazda – Claim rate: 10.40%, Average claim: £629.10 Kia – Claim rate: 13.74%, Average claim: £570.96 Mini – Claim rate: 14.75%, Average claim: £647.77 Hyundai – Claim rate: 14.96%, Average claim: £643.15 Fiat – Claim rate: 15.06%, Average claim: £461.70 Seat – Claim rate: 16.02%, Average claim: £506.19 Renault – Claim rate: 16.84%, Average claim: £521.15 Nissan – Claim rate: 16.88%, Average claim: £601.26 Skoda – Claim rate: 16.92%, Average claim: £489.30

(Source: Warranty Solutions Group)

Binnee added: ‘From the compact and efficient Yaris to the rugged Land Cruiser and the ever-popular Corolla, Toyota’s vehicle range is built for durability and dependability.

‘These models consistently perform well in high-mileage environments, with low claim rates across major systems, including electrics, drivetrain, and emissions components. Their commitment to robust engineering, pioneering hybrid technology, and low lifetime repair costs has once again earned them the title of the UK’s most reliable car brand.

‘The automotive sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with manufacturers investing heavily in predictive diagnostics, advanced materials, and integrated vehicle monitoring systems to reduce the frequency and severity of faults.

‘While no car is immune to mechanical issues, the industry is making meaningful strides in minimising breakdown risks and improving long-term reliability.

‘This progress is not only enhancing the ownership experience but also helping to lower the total cost of ownership for drivers.’