UK accounts for a fifth of Lithia’s global revenue as dealer giant enjoys record Q2

Lithia’s UK dealer operations generated almost £3bn in the first half of 2026 as the US giant delivered record sales across the business.

The American giant has a major presence in the UK through its ownership of both Evans Halshaw and Stratstone, making Britain comfortably its largest market outside the United States.

New figures, recently released by the firm, show that the outfit’s UK operations generated around $3.81bn (£2.9bn) in revenue during the first half of the year – equating to 20% all the group’s $19.06bn (£14.5bn) of global revenue.

Operations on this side of the Atlantic also contributed 15.7% of the group’s total gross profit, which came in at $2.92bn (£2.21bn) in the six months to the end of June.

The firm also published its Q2 results, covering April, May and June, in which global revenues rose 2.2% to a record-breaking $9.79bn.

Meanwhile, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $11.54 (£8.77), while net income also edged up 1.3% to $261.6m (£199.2m).

Reacting to the results, Bryan DeBoer, president and chief executive of Lithia, said: ‘Our team delivered differentiated growth across the platform, with record quarterly revenues, stable new vehicle margins, improved used vehicle profitability, and meaningful sequential SG&A improvement.

‘Financing Operations delivered 80% income growth, with expanding margins and increasing penetration.

‘Our ecosystem is delivering on its design, and we carry strong momentum into the second half of the year.’

While Lithia did not provide a detailed breakdown of its UK trading, the figures underline the importance of the British business within the wider group.

The company generated one in every five dollars of revenue in the UK during the first half of the year, with those operations also accounting for almost one-sixth of total gross profit.