Vertu Motors to receive £3.4m insurance payout after JLR cyber attack disruption

Vertu Motors has secured an insurance payout of over £3m following the disruption caused by last year’s cyber attack on JLR, boosting its full-year profit expectations.

The dealer group, which has 191 sales outlets across the UK, said the total claim agreed came to £3.9m, with a £0.5m policy deductible applied, bringing the final net amount to £3.4m. The business had already received a £1m interim payment, as detailed in its trading update published last month.

The settlement relates to business interruption as a result of JLR’s major cyberattack in September 2025, which impacted vehicle supply, parts availability and systems used by JLR dealers across the UK.

As a result of the additional £2.4m payout, in a statement Vertu said that it now expects its adjusted profit before tax for the year ending February 28, 2026 to be ‘ahead of current market expectations’.

Analysts had previously forecast profits of £21.6m, within a range of £21.0m to £22.0m, but Vertu said the final figure will exceed this.

The settlement will be noted as underlying income in Vertu’s FY26 results, which are due to be announced on May 13.