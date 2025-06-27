Car Dealer Weekly BriefingCar Dealer Weekly Briefing

Weekly Briefing: How clever used car valuations platform has saved me a headache

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:51 am, June 27, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he looks at the latest insight into Cazoo’s collapse – and the eye watering bills it has clocked up with its administrators.

Elsewhere he’s been playing around with used car valuations platform Percayso and has been rather impressed by its results and we’ve named and shamed the best car makers to represent. 

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Chinese brand survey
  • Used car market predictions
  • Vertu trading update
  • Leapmotor’s pop-up store stunt
  • JLR plant fire
  • Hottest new EVs
  • Waddell back in headlines
  • Citroen’s don’t drive warning
  • Arnold Clark gift

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

