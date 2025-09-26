Car Dealer Weekly BriefingCar Dealer Weekly Briefing

Weekly Briefing: Just what is AI good for in a car dealership and could it benefit your business?

  • Our editor-in-chief reveals what he’s learned using AI to run a real used car business
  • He explores what works – and what really doesn’t – when it comes to automotive AI
  • Plus his take on the week’s most important motor trade headlines

Time 9:08 am, September 26, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, I delve into something many dealers have been asking me about: How well does AI really work in a dealership?

For nearly two years I’ve been running my own used car business, the Clever Car Collection, with an AI-first approach – and it’s been an eye-opening experience. 

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, I share what has worked, what has been a headache, and where AI is likely to play a big role in the future of the motor trade.

From chat assistants that help sell cars to AI tools that track leads and crunch the numbers, I’ve learned a lot about where technology can make a difference but, importantly, where the human touch is still vital. 

If you’ve been wondering whether AI could help you run your dealership more efficiently, check out what I’ve found out so far.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • FCA insurance clampdown
  • Renault’s Battersea dealership
  • Vines results
  • Illegal chop shop busted
  • BMW sets aside £200m
  • Nissan’s new management team

