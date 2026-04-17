Weekly Briefing: What happened at luxury Chinese brand Denza’s big launch?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he hears from colleague James Batchelor what it was like at luxury car brand Denza’s huge lunch in Paris.

BYD’s arm is aiming to take on Porsche with its posh range of cars, but can it manage it? And will buyers be able to swallow a £100k price tag for a Chinese EV?

Elsewhere, he reports on what staff were told at Cargiant after the used car supermarket confirmed it will be closing its doors for good on April 24.

Also this week:

Best ad platforms rated

Losses double at Norton Way

FCA bans fake ads

Doncaster dealer sell off

Salesman faces jail

Elton’s Roller for sale

New Nissan Juke

Used car prices stable

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

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There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.