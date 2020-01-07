Arrest warrant issued for Carlos Ghosn’s wife

TOKYO prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s wife on suspicion of perjury.

The move against Carole Ghosn, who is understood to be in Lebanon with him, followed her husband’s flight to the Middle East country last week while out on 1.5bn yen (circa £10m) bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Carole Ghosn gave false evidence to a Tokyo court last year in her husband’s case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.

She also denied knowing various people or meeting them, they said. The allegations cited were unrelated to Ghosn’s escape. She was banned from meeting her husband after his release on bail because of fears she might help tamper with evidence.

Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty. Japanese justice officials acknowledge it is unclear whether the two can be brought back to Japan to face any charges.

Earlier today, Ghosn’s former employer, Nissan, said it was still pursuing legal action against him despite his escape.

Ghosn managed to skip bail and leave the country despite surveillance while he was staying at a home in Tokyo.

Japanese news reports have given new details of the escape, saying he left his residence alone, met two men at a Tokyo hotel, then took a train to Osaka before boarding a private jet while hidden in a case for musical equipment.

Nissan and Japanese prosecutors allege Ghosn misstated his future compensation and diverted company assets for personal gain. He says he is innocent.

He has not appeared in public since arriving in Lebanon and is expected to give his side of the story in a news conference in Beirut tomorrow.

Main picture: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

