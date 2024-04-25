Drive Motor Retail opens standalone MG dealership in Scarborough

Drive Motor Retail has opened a standalone MG dealership in Scarborough.

It sees the marque hived off from the nearby site in Seamer Road that it shared with Hyundai, and is the only franchised MG dealership in the area.

Servicing and repair facilities are also part of the site’s offerings, including MOT testing, with Motability specialists on hand as well to offer advice on the range of adaptable vehicles.

Carl Prescott, Drive MG Scarborough general manager, said: ‘We are excited to announce the opening of our prestigious new MG dealership in Scarborough.

‘This marks a significant milestone for Drive as we continue to expand our services across the UK.

‘I’m thrilled to welcome my dedicated team, including our newly appointed showroom manager, Dave Clarkson, who brings a wealth of experience from renowned brands such as Land Rover and a large Vauxhall franchise.’

Drive Motor Retail – which is 64th in the Car Dealer Top 100 of most profitable dealerships – is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups.

It boasts a turnover of some £400m a year and employs more than 800 people in 23 dealerships across the country.