MG dealers start taking Cyberster sports car orders with prices starting at less than £55,000

MG’s hotly-anticipated Cyberster electric sports car has finally gone on sale with selected dealer partners now taking orders.

The drop-top has been one of the most-talked about new cars of the year as the brand returns to its roots and releases its first sports car since production of the TF ended in 2011.

The EV will be is available in two trim levels – the standard Trophy and the top-of-the-line GT – with prices starting at less than £55,000.

The Trophy comes with an electric motor that produces 335bhp, has a torque figure of 475Nm and can do 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds.

The GT, meanwhile, comes with dual electric motors which boast a power output of 496bhp, can produce 725Nm of torque and enable the Cyberster to do 0-60mph in just 3.0 seconds.

Both models will come with a 77kWh battery pack that will give a claimed electric range of 316 miles, while the more powerful GT has a range of 276 miles on a single charge.

Charging times for the Trophy have not been confirmed, but the GT is capable of using DC rapid charging of up to 150kW – enabling a charging time from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

The Cyberster comes as standard with Brembo Brakes as well as 19-inch alloys for the Trophy and 20-inches for the GT.

Inside there is a standard 10.25-inch driver display flanked by two seven-inch displays and another coloured display mounted in the centre console to allow access to the climate control – the boot capacity is measured at 249 litres as well.

Features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, eight-speaker Bose sound system, DAB and voice recognition, a 360-degree parking camera and USB ports are all standard, too.

David Allison, MG head of product and planning said: ‘The Cyberster is a car designed to excite, whether through its head-turning design or its scintillating performance.

‘Both the Trophy and GT are compelling two-seat EV sporting roadsters which promise to propel gran touring into the electric age.’

Orders can be placed at selected MG dealers across the UK with deliveries expected in August. Prices start at £54,995 for the Trophy and rise to £59,995 for the dual-motor GT.