Citygate adds London dealerships to its growing portfolio

LEADING Volkswagen Group retailer Citygate has added dealerships in Brentford and Twickenham to its business after acquiring the sites from Inchcape.

Citygate’s growth strategy has been to maintain a focused brand portfolio and geographic footprint in order to deliver operational efficiency and foster a healthy company culture.

The locations of Brentford and Twickenham were obvious additions, complementing current brands and locations.

The Brentford showroom – West London Volkswagen – becomes the company’s largest dealership with a 1.6-acre site, four floors and 28 service bays.

The Twickenham site will undergo a refit to become a brand-new Seat dealership offering both Seat and Volkswagen servicing.

Citygate says the sites offer exciting and promising prospects for further expansion and present an ideal opportunity to showcase the investment Seat and VW have made in electrification and mobility products and services.

Citygate CEO Jonathan Smith said: ‘We are delighted to have completed this deal, adding two more strong locations to our portfolio and extending our already strong relationship with Volkswagen Group UK, who we would like to thank for their support during these acquisitions.

‘We have complete confidence in the potential of these locations and our ability to deliver excellence for the brands and our customers.’

MORE: Vertu expands its Volkswagen portfolio in £8.8m deal

MORE: VW to hold diesel emissions scandal talks with German consumer group

MORE: Marshall adds eight VW Group dealerships