Aston Martin bosses say high-tech configurator could be offered to UK dealer partners

A high-definition screen which allows Aston Martin customers to see potential vehicle specifications in realistic detail could be offered to UK dealers.

The screen, which measures ten metres diagonally, delivers a 6k resolution to relay a near-scale image of an Aston Martin vehicle.

Customers can then quickly change through different paints, interior materials and finishers to provide a better realisation of what their car could end up looking like.

Currently offered for Vantage, DB12 and DBX models, the configurator was also used for customers of the limited-edition Valor.

At present, there are only two screens of this type in operation by Aston Martin, at its Gaydon headquarters and its flagship dealership in New York.

However, bosses say there is also a ‘possibility’ that the set-up could be rolled out to dealers in the UK as the firm remains committed to its retail partners.

Running from a 3TB storage unit situated behind the screen, the system has the potential to create up to three specifications per day. However, Aston Martin engineers told Car Dealer that it could do as many as four.

Andy Tokley, chief engineer for Aston Martin DBX, told Car Dealer: ‘This is the absolute showcase of personalisation available right now to see on screen.’

The new screen was showcased to Car Dealer at a preview event for the new DBX707 at Aston Martin’s Gaydon HQ.

Alongside a number of key updates, the firm’s range-topping SUV includes a new interior touchscreen and driver display, as well as a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 under the bonnet.

Crucially, Aston Martin has also removed the standard DBX from its range, leaving the 707 as the single option in the brand’s SUV range.

The new DBX707 is set to go into production shortly, with deliveries expected within the third quarter of 2024.