Family-owned Ford dealer group to open £4.5m showroom in Dundee this summer

  • Your Ford Centre is expanding with fifth site
  • Dundee showroom to open on July 1
  • Twenty-five jobs are being created

Time 11:28 am, April 19, 2024

A new Ford dealership is on course to open in Dundee this summer.

The family-owned Your Ford Centre says the building on the 10-acre site in Baird Avenue should be up and running on July 1 to complement its other dealerships in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Dalkeith and Peebles.

It’ll offer the full new Ford car range, including the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, as well as more than 100 used cars and commercial vehicles.

The site, which will create 25 jobs and is said to have cost £4.5m, replaces an ex-Tesco depot and will also boast a six-bay workshop plus MOT centre.

The Courier quoted Your Ford Centre director Ben Short as saying: ‘We are delighted to have been selected as Ford’s preferred partner for the Dundee area.

‘It’s an exciting time for us, but also for the people of Dundee and the surrounding areas.

‘The site is in a prime location and, once completed, will deliver a fantastic facility for the community.’

Your Ford Centre said it was looking to give its support to the community as well, such as sponsoring sports teams and clubs.

‘As a family-run business we are very community focused. We would love to speak to local grass-roots clubs and teams to see if we can support them in any way,’ said Short.

The development alters the Dundee automotive landscape again, after John Clark Motor Group bought the redundant Peter Vardy Carz site earlier this year and opened an MG showroom last summer.

Your Ford Centre has been a Blue Oval partner since 1976 but can trace its roots back almost a century to 1925.

Main image, via Your Ford Centre, gives an idea of how the Dundee showroom will look

