Family-run John Clark Motor Group buys redundant Peter Vardy Carz site in Dundee

New and used car dealership John Clark Motor Group has bought the former Peter Vardy Carz site in Dundee.

As exclusively revealed by Car Dealer, Peter Vardy closed the used car supermarket last August along with its sister site in Glasgow, blaming short supply and poor used electric car demand.

It has now sold the 70,000 sq ft Dundee site to John Clark Motor Group – both are Car Dealer Top 100 dealerships – and according to The Courier and Evening Telegraph, John Clark will be turning it into a multi-franchise dealership.

Details of which brands will be sold there or when the dealership will open are still to be finalised.

According to the newspaper, a number of jobs were lost when the Dundee Carz site was closed. It was opened in 2017 at a reported cost of £7m.

Commenting on the Carz site acquisition, a spokesperson for John Clark was quoted as saying: ‘We can confirm that we have purchased the former Peter Vardy site, and this will become a multi-franchise business soon.

‘We will be back in touch with an update on the brands and the opening timelines.’

The family-run John Clark, which has its HQ in Aberdeen, opened a Volvo showroom in Dundee two years ago, splashing out £2m on it, then opened an MG dealership there last year.

Further investments in Scotland’s fourth-largest city have included refurbishing the John Clark Mini showroom and a new BMW and BMW Motorrad dealership.

