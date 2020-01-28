MOT tests for cars and light vehicles suspended in Northern Ireland

MOT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended.

The move came yesterday evening after issues were raised with lift equipment at test centres.

Paul Duffy, chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), announced the suspension of the tests at the DVA’s 15 centres.

‘Following further inspections of lift faults in MOT centres, the contractor has not provided sufficient assurance to DVA this evening on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

‘To ensure the health and safety of staff and customers and as a precautionary measure, DVA has suspended all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles with immediate effect.

‘Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue.’

Car and light vehicle drivers with tests scheduled for today have been advised not to attend.

In Northern Ireland, cars are due their first MOT after four years and taxis from when they are first used, and Duffy said: ‘All customers, except customers with four-year-old vehicles and taxis, will be automatically issued an MOT exemption certificate and therefore can continue to drive.

‘The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and a hard copy will arrive by post in the coming days.

‘For customers with four-year-old vehicles and taxis, we are working to urgently find a solution to get these vehicles through MOT and will contact customers directly.

‘The DVA will issue a further statement as a matter of urgency to advise these customers and those who have MOTs booked for later this week. We want to advise customers that more cancellations are very likely.’

His statement acknowledged the ‘considerable inconvenience and disruption’ for many people and said it ‘sincerely apologises that it has been unable to rectify this situation more quickly’.

