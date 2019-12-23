New non-executive director appointed at Lookers

LOOKERS has announced that Victoria Mitchell has been appointed a non-executive director of the company.

Mitchell was formerly chief operating officer of Capital One (Europe) plc after previously holding the positions of chief risk officer and chief legal counsel.

She is a barrister by profession and is currently a non-executive director with West Bromwich Building Society.

Phil White, executive chairman of Lookers, said: ‘We are delighted that Victoria has joined the board of Lookers.

‘As well as her legal background, she also brings board experience across operations and risk within the financial services sector.

‘She is another great addition to the board at this very important time for us.’

Lookers has had a turbulent year. The company stunned the automotive industry at the beginning of last month when it showed chief executive Andy Bruce and chief operating officer Nigel McMinn the door.

In addition, the group is currently being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over the way it sold car loans between January 1, 2016 and June 13 this year.

