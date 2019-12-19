Nissan dealers are electrified with new EVA status

NISSAN dealers are leading the way with the National Franchised Dealer Association’s Electric Vehicle Approved scheme.

The project is endorsed by the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles and Energy Saving Trust (EST), and designed to recognise a business’s excellence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

There are now 22 Nissan dealers which have been awarded EVA status after an independent audit from the Energy Saving Trust – more than any other brand.

EVA status is awarded to individual dealerships for committing significant time and resources to EVs, their ability to communicate clearly to consumers, and their expertise in the sector.

Among the Nissan dealerships that are now EVA-approved are Alex F Noble Edinburgh; Bristol Street Motors Chesterfield; Wessex Nissan Gloucester and Glyn Hopkin St Albans.

James Bird, Leaf section manager, said: ‘We are delighted to see our leading Nissan dealerships awarded with EV Approved Status kitemark in recognition of their exceptional EV expertise and customer service.

‘With Nissan LEAF, e-NV200 Combi and e-NV200 Van, the Nissan range offers electric vehicles to suit all customer needs.’

Sue Robinson, NFDA director, said: ‘It is extremely positive to see a large number of Nissan dealerships obtain their EVA accreditation.

‘The EVA scheme has been established to ensure high standards in EV retail and aftersales. Consumers can be reassured that EVA-accredited retailers are electric vehicle experts who can provide an excellent customer experience.’

