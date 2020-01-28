Pendragon planning new multi-million-pound Porsche dealership

PENDRAGON has submitted a planning application for a new Porsche Centre in Nottingham.

If approved by local councillors, the showroom will be built in Melton Road, Edwalton and involve an investment of several million pounds.

A spokesperson for Pendragon said the company was ‘delighted to confirm’ it had lodged the plans and added: ‘The new Porsche Centre, which will bring a multi-million-pound investment to the local area, will help us to continue expanding in Nottingham as we have outgrown our current site at Riverside Retail Park.

‘The new development will allow us to expand our existing team by around 20 per cent when operational as well as underpinning jobs during the construction and development of the new site.’

Several dozen retirement apartments and a pub/restaurant are also included in the ‘hybrid’ planning application.

Image courtesy of Pendragon / Unwin Jones Partnership

