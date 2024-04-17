Chandlers boss prepares to run London Marathon in aid of charity Bliss

Managing director of car dealership Chandlers will be running the London Marathon this Sunday (April 21) and raising money for the charity Bliss.

The Chandlers boss Gavin Pell decided to embark training for the marathon alongside friend and member of parliament Dr Caroline Johnson.

Chandlers, based in Grantham, are franchised dealers for KGM Motors and Ineos as well as selling agricultural machinery among other things.

The pair have now been in training for nearly 12 months despite this starting as some lighthearted competition to get in shape.

Pell explained: ‘It all started when we were playing with our respective children at a family BBQ on their climbing frame and concluded that we were all getting a little bit overweight and not very mobile anymore.

‘So, we decided that we would get on with losing some weight, which spiralled from a bit of a light-hearted competition to then signing up for the London Marathon.’

He added: ‘We are running for Bliss as it is a charity that we both hold close to our hearts for different reasons.

‘They step in during times of immense trauma where a baby is born prematurely, a situation that often arises unexpectedly. Families find themselves thrust into highly stressful circumstances, often far from home, as they navigate the complexities of caring for a fragile newborn in a specialised hospital.

‘They offer invaluable practical, emotional, and financial support during these difficult times, helping families manage the challenges of living in a hospital environment while also caring for their other children.

‘They truly are a wonderful charity.’

Both chairman of Chandlers Howard Pell and parts director Felicity Hart (nee Pell) have previously run the London Marathon in 1982 and 2004 respectively, and so the pressure is on for Gavin to join the family achievement with both of them achieving a time of around four hours.

‘The enthusiasm from everyone at Chandler’s has been very motivational,’ said Pell.

‘While I may have gone on at them a bit too much about fitness and even went as far as stretching stiff legs from all the training during meetings, their support has been brilliant!

‘I would also like to thank KGM for their very kind donation.’

You can find out how to donate by visiting the Chandlers website.