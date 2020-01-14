VIDEO: What you missed at CDX 2019

CDX is returning to Farnborough this year – but you might be asking what’s so great about the event and why you should be there.

In a nutshell, it’s the most important conference and expo dedicated to the UK retail motor industry.

The Live Stage and workshop sessions offer top advice and guidance from industry experts that you can put into action as soon as you get back to your dealership, keep you ahead of your competitors and MAKE MORE MONEY!

But don’t just take our word for it – watch the short video below of last year’s CDX to get more of a flavour of it and hear what some of the attendees had to say about it.

Interviewed for the video, Neil Smith, operations director at Imperial Cars, commented: ‘It’s a great place for networking first and foremost but also to see the latest innovations technology-wise and process-wise in the UK motor trade.’

And Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car?, said: ‘CDX is the one moment in the year really when this industry comes together and talks about itself and about its future and how it can progress, and I think that’s really important for any industry, but to do it all at the same place at the same time with a real buzz about it really just brings more energy to the conversation.’

This year, CDX is taking place at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre on Tuesday, April 28 and – as always – it’s FREE to attend for bona fide motor retailers.

Don’t miss out and let your rivals steal a march on you – register today!

