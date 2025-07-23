Alfa Romeo jumps on pre-EV Grant bandwagon by slashing price of Elletrica

Alfa Romeo is the first non-Chinese brand to offer incentivised discounts on its electric models, ahead of official EV Grant details being finalised.

With immediate effect, the Stellantis-owned brand is reducing the price of its Junior Elettrica models by £1,500, in addition to existing dealer offers, including 0% APR on Personal Contract Purchase and a complimentary EV home charger.

Although not related to the official £3,750 government-backed EV grant, the company has branded its latest campaign as its own ‘grant’.

Alfa Romeo UK managing director, Jules Tilstone, said: ‘To underscore the commitment Alfa Romeo has in making electrification more accessible we want to support customers with our [own] EV Grant.

‘Our entire fully electric Junior range is now more appealing than ever with this incentive.’

The Junior Elettrica now starts from £32,405 on-the-road, with dealers being able to offer further incentives including zero per cent APR, subject to a 20 per cent deposit.

The move from Alfa Romeo follows similar actions from Chinese brands GWM and MG, along with Stellantis-backed Leapmotor.

These brands have acted ahead of the government’s clarification around the rules of its own EV grant, with many in the industry believing that Chinese-made cars may not qualify for government funding.