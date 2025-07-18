Leapmotor jumps government Electric Car Grant by slashing prices with own scheme

While uncertainty remains over whether Chinese-made cars will qualify for the government’s new Electric Car Grant (ECG), Leapmotor has decided to take matters into its own hands.

The Stellantis-backed Chinese carmaker has introduced its own ‘Leap-Grant’ to bypass the government scheme. From today (Jul 18), Leapmotor has slashed prices across its two-car range, matching the predicted value of the ECG.

It means that the T03 city car is now the UK’s cheapest car at £14,495 after a £1,500 discount, undercutting the Dacia Spring by £500.

Meanwhile, after the Leap-Grant is applied to the C10 mid-size electric SUV, the Skoda Enyaq rival comes in at £32,750 – a saving of £3,750.

If purchased with a PCP, T03 buyers can take advantage of 0% APR at £169 per month after a £169 deposit, while for the C10, buyers can have 0% APR at £319 per month and after a £319 deposit.

There is speculation that Chinese cars won’t be eligible for the government’s new ECG, which will be applied in two levels. Level one cars will get the fill £3,750 grant while level two models will get £1,500 off.

Damien Dally, Leapmotor UK managing director, said: ‘Our mission is to help make the leap to electric cars easy for UK drivers.

‘We’ve decided to act now because we want to give customers clarity, confidence, and immediate savings – and make the switch to electric a simple choice.’