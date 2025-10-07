News

Arnold Clark adds quartet of Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships across England and Scotland

  • Arnold Clark opens four new Omoda and Jaecoo sites across the UK
  • Dealerships to be located in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Huddersfield and Wallsend
  • Bosses hail ‘significant step’ for partnership with the Chinese brands

Time 11:38 am, October 7, 2025

Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo have continued their rapid growth across the UK with the opening of four new sites across England and Scotland.

Operated by Car Dealer Top 100 leader Arnold Clark, the showrooms will be located in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Huddersfield and Wallsend.

Bosses at the dealer group say the openings mark ‘another significant step’ as it looks to continue ‘bringing innovative brands to customers across the UK’.

Russell Borrie, chief executive officer at Arnold Clark, said:  ‘We are thrilled to be growing our Omoda and Jaecoo representation with four new branches.

‘These brands have been extremely popular with our customers thanks to their style, technology, and efficiency.

‘By opening these new locations, we’re ensuring that customers across Scotland and the north of England can experience everything Omoda and Jaecoo have to offer.’

Each new branch will feature the latest Omoda and Jaecoo models, with expert teams on hand to provide guidance, arrange test drives, and support customers with both new and used vehicle purchases.

The sites will join Arnold Clark’s existing dealerships representing the brands in Newcastle, Linwood and Aberdeen.

The group also represents Omoda and Jaecoo’s parent company – Chery  in Benton, Glasgow and Clydebank.

