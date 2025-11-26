In pictures: Relive the party atmosphere at Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025

The best of the best have been honoured in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards – and you can relive the celebrations with our special picture gallery.

The spectacular event, sponsored once again by Black Horse, saw hundreds converge on The Brewery in central London on November 24, to celebrate the industry’s cream of the crop.

Accolades were handed out to individuals, businesses, and car manufacturers, for their activities over the past 12 months.

Of the 31 categories, Tom Hartley Jnr went home with Outstanding Achievement after his business signed off on a stellar year of trading that included selling former F1-supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s car collection, and Snows Motor Group chairman Stephen Snow was named Lifetime Achievement winner.

The event was the perfect start to the Christmas season, with attendees treated to a full three-course meal. Motors provided a fun casino and pre-awards VIP reception, while RAC Dealer Network and Videos in Video helps the celebrations to continue with their after-show party.

We had a photographer roaming round the venue, and we’re thrilled to present here a selection of images from the night.

You can also head over to our Flickr page where there are many, many more. Can you spot yourself among them?

What’s more, they’re all available for download to use for free in your social media and marketing.

Enjoy!