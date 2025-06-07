Maserati Arnold ClarkMaserati Arnold Clark

Arnold Clark adds two new Maserati car dealerships in Glasgow and Manchester

  • Car dealer group Arnold Clark adds its 33rd new car franchise
  • Partnership with Maserati sees two new showrooms for the brand
  • The showrooms are located in Manchester and Glasgow

Time 12:07 pm, June 7, 2025

Arnold Clark has opened two new dealerships with Maserati for the first time, with 33 different new car brands now available at the group.

The new showrooms are located in Glasgow and Manchester, and customers can now experience the current line-up of the Italian brands in them.

At both locations the dealerships’ new homes are alongside the Arnold Clark Luxe brand and its recent addition of Corvette.

Callum Rankin, group brand director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We’re proud to welcome Maserati to the Arnold Clark family.

‘This iconic brand represents the pinnacle of Italian luxury and performance, and its arrival allows us to offer our customers an even more exciting and first-class driving experience.

‘Maserati’s legacy of innovation and growth aligns perfectly with our aims and we look forward to working with them closely for years to come.’

Mariangela Del Vecchio, head of Maserati North Europe, commented: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Arnold Clark to the Maserati family.

‘They have a hard-earned reputation for high-quality customer service and we look forward to serving Glasgow and Manchester and their surrounding areas with our beautifully crafted and designed cars, made in Italy, in the coming months and years.’

