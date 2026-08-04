Arnold Clark launches discounted EV charging subscription with Octopus Electroverse

Arnold Clark has launched a discounted electric vehicle charging subscription in partnership with Octopus Electroverse as it continues to expand beyond traditional car retailing.

The UK’s largest independent dealer group is offering EV drivers access to its Arnold Clark Charge network for £8.99 a month, with subscribers able to charge at a discounted rate of 39p/kWh – a saving of 29% compared with the standard tariff.

The new subscription is available exclusively through Octopus Electroverse and is aimed at motorists who regularly rely on public charging, particularly those without access to home charging or drivers who spend long periods on the road.

Subscribers receive instant access to the discounted charging rate across Arnold Clark’s UK-wide network of ultra-rapid chargers as soon as they sign up.

Pablo Levi, group sustainability manager at Arnold Clark, said: ‘Making EV charging more affordable and accessible is a key part of supporting the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.

‘Through our partnership with Octopus Electroverse, we’re giving drivers an easy way to reduce the cost of public charging without compromising on speed or convenience.

‘Whether you don’t have access to home charging or simply spend a lot of time on the road, this subscription offers excellent value and helps make ultra-rapid charging even more accessible across our growing UK-wide network.’

The charging subscription is the latest investment by Arnold Clark as it continues to diversify its business beyond vehicle retailing.

The dealer group currently operates 59 EV charging locations across the UK alongside 140 service centres, 16 accident repair centres, 38 vehicle rental sites and its Central Car Auctions remarketing business.

The announcement also comes just weeks after Arnold Clark reported annual revenues of more than £5.56bn and said continued investment in new electric vehicle brands had helped drive an 11.2% increase in new car sales during 2025.

Last year, the business made £112.5m profit.

The retailer has also continued to strengthen its EV offering this year, recently opening its first Geely dealerships in Scotland as part of the Chinese manufacturer’s expanding UK retail network.