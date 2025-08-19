Aug 19: UK consumer sentiment high; Zelensky at White House; VW teases new T-Roc SUV

UK consumer sentiment recovers to strongest level since October

Sentiment among UK consumers recovered to its strongest level since before the autumn budget last year, according to new figures.

The latest monthly S&P Global UK Consumer Sentiment Index found that surveyed consumers were still relatively downbeat but saw sentiment move higher after the latest cut to interest rates.

The CSI, which surveys more than 1,500 households, reported a reading of 47.0 for August, rising from 45.1 in July. The reading is the highest since October

Soho House to be bought for £2bn by Ashton Kutcher-backed group

Private members’ club business Soho House is to be taken over by a group of investors including Ashton Kutcher, in a deal worth around 2.7 billion US dollars (£2bn).

The hospitality group, which is based in London but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, confirmed that shareholders in Soho House & Co will receive nine dollars (£6.64) per share in the business.

New York-based hotel giant MCR Hotels is leading the consortium, also including private equity firm Apollo, which struck the deal to take the company private. It will pay £2bn to snap up the business, including its debts.

Volkswagen’s new T-Roc teased ahead of expected launch in Munich

Volkswagen has showcased an early look at its upcoming T-Roc replacement ahead of its expected launch at the Munich motor show next month.

The second-generation T-Roc will follow on from one of the brand’s most popular models, which sits between the smaller T-Cross and larger Tiguan cars in the Volkswagen SUV range.

Predicted to utilise a hybrid powertrain, the upcoming T-Roc will no doubt be designed with the same family-friendly interior and practical boot as its predecessor. It’s likely that the T-Roc will get many interior features that mirror those found in the Golf, such as a 10.4-inch infotainment system and a secondary digital display ahead of the driver.

The markets

The FTSE 100 made steady progress on Monday ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 18.84 points, 0.2%, at 9,157.74. The FTSE 250 ended down just 8.67 points at 21,749.57 while the AIM All-Share finished 0.59 of a point higher, 0.1%, at 761.16.

The pound eased to 1.3517 dollars late on Monday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3566 dollars at the equities close on Friday.

Starmer hails ‘real progress’ made during White House summit on Ukraine war

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed ‘real progress’ made during a White House summit with European leaders aimed at bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

The prime minister was one of several European leaders, including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, French president Emmanuel Macron and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, in attendance for the discussions in Washington on Monday.

US president Donald Trump said he spoke directly with Vladimir Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, which will then be followed by a three-way meeting involving himself.

Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal on Gaza as Palestinian death toll passes 62,000

Hamas said it has accepted a new proposal from Arab mediators for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that would still need Israel’s approval, as Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from 22 months of war had passed 62,000.

US president Donald Trump meanwhile appeared to cast doubt on the long-running negotiations.

An Egyptian official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, said the proposal includes changes to Israel’s pullback of its forces and guarantees for negotiations on a lasting ceasefire during the initial truce.

Monday on Car Dealer

Used car prices are performing far better than the seasonal norms with average prices down just 0.5% in August.

There are concerns that a government clampdown on a perk enjoyed by car dealer and manufacturer staff could hit car vehicle production.

Used car supermarket Motorpoint has completed its turnaround from its ‘most difficult year ever’ and is back in profit, giving it confidence to expand over the next 12 months.

Gordon Murray Automotive’s new special vehicles division has been officially launched with a pair of models, one of which was commissioned by supercar dealer Joe Macari.

Weather

Much of the UK will be cloudy today, with Wales, southeast England, and western Scotland seeing the best sunny spells, reports BBC Weather. Heavy showers hit southwest England.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy across England, with northern Wales clouding later, elsewhere mixed skies, and a few lingering showers in the southwest.