Auto Trader – Consumer Lead Generation 2025

In a market where generating quality leads is more important than ever, dealers told us that strong, consistent consumer enquiries are key.

Topping the charts once again is a platform that delivers serious results, helping dealers connect with in-market buyers at scale.

Speaking about the win, Auto Trader’s chief product officer, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, said: ‘It feels incredible. We’re always very grateful and very humbled by awards like this – and especially because it’s voted for by our customers.

‘There’s no better recognition than being acknowledged by our partners for the effort we put in to make the platform work for them.’

Edwards-Smajda said the company is continuously investing in its people, data, technology and marketing, and is laser-focused on one thing: bringing buyers to the platform and driving results for its customers.

‘Our constant investment in the platform – from marketing campaigns that drive traffic, to technology that enhances user experience – is all centred around one thing: delivering the best possible results for our customers,’ she explained.

What allowed Auto Trader to pull ahead of its rivals this year and turn last year’s highly commended win into an overall win? Simply, the firm is working more closely with its dealer partners than ever before, allowing it to respond to the market’s demands.

‘We’re always asking: What’s next? Where should we invest? What problems are our partners facing, and how can we use our platform to help solve them?’ She added.

Edwards-Smajda concluded by saying that the Car Dealer Power win is a huge morale boost for the Auto Trader team, whose ‘behind-the-scenes work is often unseen but never unfelt’.

‘This is why we come to work each day – to build tools that help our partners succeed. To be recognised by them means everything.’