Six reasons why you should make this platform your choice for buying and selling used cars

Used car remarketing platform Dealerway is rapidly growing in stock and buyers – and today lays out six reasons why you should be part of the action.

The platform, built by car dealers for car dealers, lets traders sell their unwanted or overage used cars directly to active trader buyers.

The innovative platform helps you rapidly dispose of stock in timed or buy it now auctions and to build trust in those using the site, transactions are rated so you know who you’re buying and selling to are stand up teams.

Listing a car on the site is quick and easy while the dedicated app for Apple and Android is a doddle to use.

Here’s why Dealerway should be part of your trade disposal planning:

1. £99 buyers’ fee only – no sellers’ fees

Imagine a disposal service that never takes a penny from your sale price. With Dealerway, you pay a flat £99 buyers’ fee and absolutely nothing as a seller. Whether you’re shifting one car or one hundred, you pay the same fee, absolutely nothing! Your margins stay intact. No percentage gouging, no hidden extras, just transparent pricing that keeps your accounts healthy and your finance teams smiling. Why pay more elsewhere when you can stick to a simple, fixed cost and know exactly what you will return?

2. Founded by car dealers for car dealers

Too many disposal platforms are built by tech firms that’ve never set foot in a dealership. Dealerway flips that around. Conceived, developed and continually improved by people who’ve been in the industry for years, negotiated trade-ins in the showroom and managed both franchised and independent dealers, as well as owners of their own successful dealerships, this platform truly understands your world.

Every feature, whether it’s reviews, VRM lookup, offers with counter-ability or free MotorChecks, has been battle-tested in real UK dealerships. The outcome is a marketplace that anticipates your needs, cuts your admin and slots straight into your existing processes.

3. We’ll come to you and train the team

Adopting new partners can feel daunting, especially when time is short and targets are looming. That’s why we don’t just send you a PDF guide and walk away. Once you’ve signed up, our Dealerway specialists can visit your premises, one-to-one or in small groups, to train your sales executives, your admin staff and anyone else involved in trade disposals.

From uploading stock to responding to buyer enquiries, we cover every step. You’ll be up and running in no time and if you ever need a refresher, just give us a shout. We pride ourselves on friendly support, delivered in dealer language and tailored to your team’s needs.

4. We can even manage the uploads for you!

Short on time? No problem. Dealerway’s dedicated WhatsApp concierge service puts the power of outsourcing into the palm of your hand. Simply WhatsApp photos, the registration number and key details of each trade vehicle to our team here.

We’ll handle the rest: listing the car, negotiating with buyers and arranging collection. It’s the perfect solution for busy owners, managers and administrators whose time would be better spent on customer service and other aspects of the business. You stay in control, and leave the legwork to us.

5. A community of dealer buyers

We do our utmost to help you connect with reliable, experienced dealers. Each buyer registers through our platform with their trading details and is subject to basic checks such as a valid dealer licence and a minimum transaction history.

From there, our user-driven rating system means you can see feedback left by other dealers. If any buyer consistently falls short, they lose access to the platform. In practice, this approach helps filter out tyre-kickers and time-wasters, so you spend less time chasing chancers and more time negotiating with bona fide trade buyers.

6. Don’t just take our word for it

Shaun Fenna-Johnson, Trade Disposal Manager at Simpsons Škoda, said: ‘As the retail side of our franchise business grows, the importance of having an easy transaction to dispose of trade vehicles is vastly important.

‘This is where Dealerway comes in. Ease of loading the vehicles onto the platform, honest and friendly buyers, and the recognised voices within the office make the trade disposal side of our business easy and hassle-free.’

That kind of praise reflects dozens of similar testimonials we hear every week. Dealers love how Dealerway makes complex disposals feel as simple as sending a message.

Why join Dealerway?

From your very first listing, you’ll benefit from:

Rapid stock disposal – clear ageing vehicles in hours, not days

Stronger cashflow – get paid promptly and keep your financial planning on track

Effortless onboarding – our team will have you listing cars within hours, not days

Transparent, fixed costs – a flat £99 buyers’ fee, with zero charges to sellers

Whether you’re an independent forecourt or a multi-franchise operation, Dealerway gives you a consistently reliable disposal channel whenever you need it.

Register in under two minutes at dealerway.co.uk. Or message us on WhatsApp for a no-obligation walkthrough.