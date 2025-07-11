Supplier Tips

LE Capital hits £1bn milestone in vehicle funding as firm continues to help dealers grow

Leading stock funder LE Capital passes major milestone as bosses tell dealers: ‘You can count on us through tough times.’ – Sponsored post

Time 8:05 am, July 11, 2025

LE Capital, one of the UK’s leading stock funders, has announced it has now funded over £1bn worth of vehicles for its customers – marking a major milestone in the company’s growth and solidifying its standing as a trusted, long-term financial ally for independent and franchised dealerships.

This achievement highlights LE Capital’s ongoing dedication to supporting dealers, particularly in today’s shifting market, where many seek stable, proven funding solutions as other lenders scale back.

‘Reaching £1bnof vehicle funding is more than just a milestone – it’s a reflection of the trust dealers place in us,’ said George Stancliffe, CEO at LE Capital.

‘We are proud to support hundreds of dealerships across the UK, helping them purchase the stock they need to grow.’

Since 2017, LE Capital has established itself as a reliable and reputable provider of stock funding, offering refinancing for up to 240 days, same day funding payouts with a set monthly fee, and a personalised, relationship-driven approach to lending.

The business is backed by established funding lines from Paragon Bank PLC and is a delivery partner of the British Business Bank through its ENABLE Guarantee programme.

‘Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships with our customers,’ added Stancliffe.

‘A large portion of our dealers have been with us for several years and know they can count on us through tough times, with the funding flexibility and service levels they need to thrive.’

This £1bn funding milestone follows a period of sustained growth for LE Capital, which continues to expand its dealership network alongside its partnerships with some of the UK’s biggest auction houses and trade suppliers.

Dealerships interested in LE Capital’s stock funding product can visit the LE Capital website, email [email protected], or call 0116 502 0116 for more information.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2