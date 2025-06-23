Out now: Issue 208 features the Smart #5, Car Dealer Power and all the latest industry news

The latest issue of Car Dealer has been published – and it’s completely free to read!

Issue 208 is jam packed full of the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

Highlights include Car Dealer’s associate editor James Batchelor taking the new Smart #5 for a spin, while we also take a look at the Car Dealer Power shortlist for 2025, ahead of the winners being announced later this week.

There is also plenty of juicy news for you to sink your teeth into so why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what’s inside…

Car Dealer Power 2025

The waiting is almost over and the winners of Car Dealer Power 2025 are now just days away from being revealed.

Ahead of the announcement, we named all the firms which made our final shortlist following an extensive period of dealer voting.

We received a record number of entries this year, helping to paint the most accurate picture of the motor trade over the past 12 months.

All of the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed in a special video on our YouTube channel at 2pm on Wednesday (Jun 25).

Forecourt: Smart #5

Smart has moved away from tiny city cars like its famous ForTwo in recent years, and the brand’s latest offering – the #5 – is its biggest car yet.

Designed to take on the mid-sized SUV market, the electric #5 has been hotly anticipated for a while now and we sent our very own James Batchelor to see what’s what.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 208 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.