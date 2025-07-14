How Prep4Less and Euro Car parts are redefining vehicle preparation and sustainability

In a margin-sensitive market, UK dealers are under pressure to reduce costs, speed up turnaround times, and offer more sustainable services.

That’s why Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) is proud to unveil a powerful new partnership with LKQ Euro Car Parts, the UK’s leading distributor of automotive parts – a move set to significantly enhance the Prep4Less programme.

Designed to simplify sourcing, streamline vehicle prep, and cut costs, Prep4Less already helps dealers save an average of £2,107 per month across all services.

Now, with Euro Car Parts on board, dealers will benefit from faster access to high-quality parts, specialist support, and exclusive training – all designed to boost workshop performance and protect long-term profitability.

Euro Car Parts partnership: Powering efficiency and dealer value

This strategic alliance brings trusted OE-quality parts, award-winning training, and full workshop support into the hands of WSG dealers. Key benefits include:

Nationwide, on-demand delivery of high-quality parts

Free access to the IMI-accredited LKQ Academy for online and in-person training

Support for complete workshop fit-outs, including CAD design and equipment installation

Streamlined ordering and fulfilment – all managed through WSG, at no extra cost

Darren Smith, head of Prep4Less at WSG, commented: ‘This partnership gives our dealer network a significant advantage in an increasingly margin-sensitive market.

‘With LKQ Euro Car Parts on board, we’re not just supporting vehicle preparation – we’re offering a smarter, scalable way for dealers to protect profitability, boost workshop efficiency, and invest in long-term capability through training and innovation.

‘Prep4Less was designed to solve two key challenges: The rising cost of vehicle preparation before sale, and the unpredictable expense of post-sale repairs.

‘This partnership simplifies the entire parts sourcing process – reducing admin, saving up to 20% of sourcing time, and allowing dealers to focus on selling vehicles and delivering outstanding service.’

The Prep4Less model is designed for ease: Dealers simply tell the team what they need, and WSG handles the rest – connecting them with the right suppliers via a single point of contact.

Whether you’re looking to cut prep costs, boost workshop performance, or future-proof your team with technical training, Prep4Less is ready to deliver results.

Greener parts, leaner parts webinar

As part of the newly announced partnership, WSG has launched a timely pre-recorded webinar that explores the commercial and environmental value of smarter parts sourcing: ‘Greener parts, leaner costs: The evolving role of suppliers in dealer success.’

Featuring insights from Charles Trent and Euro Car Parts, the session reveals how recycled and OE-equivalent parts are helping UK dealerships lower operational costs, reduce carbon impact, and drive margin growth — all without compromising on quality.

More than just a cost conversation, the webinar uncovers how dealers can align with rising consumer demand for sustainability, meet their ESG commitments, and stand out in a competitive marketplace.

From exclusive supply rates and national service agreements to training programmes and tools for customer communication, it’s packed with practical guidance on how Prep4Less is redefining what it means to be a future-ready dealership.

What This Means for Dealers:

Bigger savings through new supplier deals and centralised support

Stronger sustainability messaging with access to recycled parts from trusted suppliers like Charles Trent

Future-proofed operations through industry-leading training and smarter sourcing

More supplier partnerships in the pipeline – expanding the programme’s reach and value

Prep4Less is more than a cost-saving tool – it’s a future-ready dealer solution.

To find out how much your dealership could save, speak to a WSG prep agent today or visit Prep4Less – Warranty Solutions Group.