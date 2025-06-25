AutoConverse – Highly commended AI Product 2025

Highly commended in this year’s Car Dealer Power category for AI Product 2025 was AutoConverse.

The company provides specialist AI chatbots to more than 800 dealers in the UK, increasing their leads and improving customer service with round the clock live chat responses.

Co-founder Ross Olsen told Car Dealer: ‘Being highly commended in the Car Dealer Power Awards means a great deal to us.

‘We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in such a small space of time. Recognition like this raises our profile, but more importantly, it shows that we’re delivering real value to our clients.’

The business is not even three years old yet but has already made a big impact in the automotive industry.

Olsen said: ‘It’s been a landmark year for us. We’ve grown rapidly, partnered with some fantastic dealer groups, and rolled out new features that continue to set us apart.

‘The feedback from our clients has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re seeing the impact our AI is having on customer engagement and lead generation.’

He added: ‘We’re really excited about what’s next. AI is evolving fast, and we’re committed to staying at the forefront, not just keeping up with change, but helping shape it.

‘We’ve got some big plans in the pipeline and can’t wait to share what’s coming. Our focus remains the same, delivering a smart, reliable cost effective tool that makes life easier for dealers and better for their customers.’

W: autoconverse.co.uk

T: 07842 237 921

E: [email protected]