Autoglym LifeShine – Highly Commended Paint Protection 2025

Autoglym has once again received praise from car dealers across the UK, earning a Highly Commended recognition in the Paint Protection category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

It’s the second year in a row that the Letchworth-based business has taken a highly commended award for its flagship paint protection product, LifeShine.

‘Being Highly Commended for Paint Protection by Car Dealer Magazine is a fantastic endorsement of the LifeShine brand and the hard work of our entire team,’ said Autoglym’s Aimee Osmond, head of professional marketing.

‘This recognition not only boosts confidence in our product among retailers and consumers, but it also reinforces the trust our partners place in us.’

The team was especially proud to see appreciation for their commitment across all levels of the business, from product development to customer support.

‘This is a moment to celebrate our people,’ Osmond added. ‘From the dedication of our R&D teams to the passion of our sales force and the commitment of our support staff, this recognition validates their efforts and inspires us to keep delivering exceptional results.’

The past year has been marked by growth and innovation at Autoglym, with rising consumer interest in vehicle protection.

The company has expanded training support and introduced new services.

Looking ahead, Autoglym is optimistic. ‘We’ll keep investing in innovation, sustainability and strong partnerships. Recognition like this gives us even more momentum to raise the bar.’