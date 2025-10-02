Ben launches automotive industry EDI course to help build ‘fairer, more respectful workplaces’

Automotive industry charity Ben has announced it will be running an equality, diversity and inclusion course aimed at making the sector more accessible.

The course was designed to develop strategies for recognising and addressing bias, as well as for championing diversity. It can be delivered either virtually or face-to-face and takes around four hours to complete.

Participants will engage in open conversations about EDI, learn how unconscious bias operates, and will explore practical ways to embed what Ben describes as ‘inclusive practices’.

All profits from course bookings will support the charity’s health and wellbeing support programmes.

Julie Hayes, specialist services lead at Ben, said: ‘EDI training helps build a fairer, more respectful, and more innovative workplace while also driving business success.

‘With over 120 years serving the automotive industry, we’re best placed to support automotive workers, offering the training needed to help them to live well and work well, as well as working closely with employers to build a resilient and motivated workforce.

‘There are many compelling reasons for automotive companies to invest in EDI training. Inclusive workplaces promote mutual respect and belonging, helping employees feel valued, improving engagement and retention.

‘Diverse perspectives fuel creativity, innovation and stronger decision-making, while improved cultural awareness enhances customer relations and reputation.

‘In addition, proactive EDI training reduces the risk of discrimination claims and boosts overall business performance.’