Brayley Nissan scrubs up in support of local cleaning firm going green

A Birmingham-based commercial cleaning specialist is continuing its move towards a more sustainable future with the help of the team at a local Nissan dealership.

Brayley Nissan has supplied We Clean with 13 new vehicles via its Business Centre in Birmingham, where Riaj Miah, senior business development manager, and his team have played a key role in facilitating the transition.

The firm’s electric line-up includes eight all-electric Nissan Leafss and two e-NV200 light commercial vehicles (LCVs), all of which are used daily to visit client sites and suppliers throughout the West and East Midlands. Further strengthening the fleet are three Nissan Primastar vans, for operational needs that still require traditional drivetrains.

As part of the company’s wider ‘We Clean Green’ initiative, electric mobility plays a central role in its Environmental Management System, which is aligned to ISO 14001 principles and underpins all company operations. The initiative drives continual investment in cleaner technologies and sustainable practices, helping reduce the business’s overall carbon footprint.

Rachael Peacock, procurement administrator at We Clean, commented: ‘Our partnership with Nissan and Brayleys has been instrumental in helping us evolve our fleet in line with our environmental goals. Reliability, comfort and practicality are crucial for our team, and the Nissan range delivers on every front.

‘As we continue to build towards a greener future through our We Clean Green framework, these vehicles are a vital step in our journey to reduce emissions and operate more sustainably across the region.’

Riaj Miah added: ‘We’re delighted to support We Clean in their fleet transformation and applaud their leadership in sustainability. Their proactive approach to decarbonising transport sets a strong example, and we’re proud to play our part as they continue to expand their Nissan line-up.’