Car dealer Arnold Clark hopes to maul competition after agreeing rugby sponsorships

Car dealer Arnold Clark has agreed new sponsorship deals which will see it partner with both of Scotland’s professional rugby clubs.

The Car Dealer Top 100 topper has signed fresh terms with both Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby in moves which will put the MG brand front and centre.

The Arnold Clark MG logo will feature on the shorts of both Glasgow and Edinburgh’s men’s teams, as well as the sleeves of the Warriors women’s team.

Both deals will run until 2027 and reflect the group’s ‘commitment to supporting both grassroots and professional rugby’.

Gavin McKenzie, group brand director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘At Arnold Clark MG, we understand the positive impact of sport. It’s something that inspires, entertains, and, most importantly, brings people together to play, to watch and to voice their support.

‘We are incredibly proud to sponsor both teams because it reflects our commitment to supporting both grassroots and professional rugby. This sponsorship allows us to invest in a sport that unites communities and inspires future generations.’

Glasgow Warriors managing director, Al Kellock, added: ‘Arnold Clark is an iconic brand across the UK and we’re extremely proud to be able to add them to our family of sponsors and partners.

‘Arnold Clark’s passion for growing the sport across Scotland has been evident throughout any conversation we’ve had, and we believe that they are a group who fully align with what we’re looking to grow and develop here at Scotstoun.

‘We look forward to working closely with them over the coming seasons, and thank them for their support of both the club and Scottish Rugby.’

Beyond brand visibility, Arnold Clark’ support extends to providing Edinburgh Rugby with a fleet of MG vehicles.

One of these will be specifically designated for the club’s thriving community team, offering essential transport for their numerous outreach programmes and initiatives across the region.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby managing director, said: ‘Arnold Clark is a leading brand in its industry, synonymous with success and deeply embedded in communities across the UK.

‘I am delighted that they have joined our partner family, and their support will be vital for us moving forward, especially the provision of a vehicle for our community programme.

‘This will make a real difference in allowing our team to reach even more people and continue the fantastic work they do in inspiring and engaging with our local community.’