Car dealer Hendy appoints new CFO following shock departure of Jonathan Moritz

Hendy Group has confirmed the appointment of Martin Reay as its new chief financial officer, following the exit of the long-serving Jonathan Moritz.

Car Dealer was the first publication to break the news of Moritz’s departure, following a termination being published on Hendy’s Companies House page yesterday (Sept 4).

The group initially declined to comment when approached but has now confirmed that Moritz has decided to step down after more than a decade with the firm.

The South Coast outfit has moved quickly to appoint his successor, with role going to Reay, who has most recently been serving as Hendy’s operations finance director.

Prior to joining the group last year, the chartered accountant held finance roles across the automotive sector, most notably at Lookers and Benfield.

Confirming the change, bosses paid tribute to the outgoing Moritz, who helped grow the business’s revenue to over £1bn for the first time.

Hendy chief executive, Paul Hendy, said: ‘The sector continues to face significant headwinds, but we have the right team and the right plan in place to drive sustainable growth.

‘Martin has worked very closely with Jonathan to build the right foundations for our commercial strategy, giving renewed structure and focus to our finance operations.

‘We have all benefitted personally and professionally from Jonathan’s influence over the past decade, and we thank him for the role he has played in shaping the group’s expansion as we added new brands and new sites.’

Hendy recently admitted it was expecting to turn a loss when it publishes it 2024 accounts, having seen profits slashed in 2023.

The publication of the 2023 accounts comes shortly after Hendy announced Daksh Gupta has taken up the role of chairman, current COO Duncan McPhee has become a director, and Michael Buxton and Nigel Farrell have been appointed as non-executive directors.