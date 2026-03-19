Car Dealer Live as it happens: Breaking news from the motor trade conference today

The prep is done, the tickets have been sold and the big day is finally here – it’s time for Car Dealer Live 2026.

The event brings together top level speakers, research and people from around the motor trade to hear the big topics that really matter to them.

The Car Dealer team will be sharing updates from the British Motor Museum throughout today (March 19), in this live blog which will be updated regularly.

If you haven’t been able to attend the show in person, you can still watch all of the sessions live or catch up on them later with a streaming ticket. These can still be purchased from cardealerlive.co.uk.

Guest speakers include Peugeot UK’s Nicola Dobson, Infinity Motors’ Sohib Ghafouri and Ginny Buckley from Electrifying.com.

We will also be hosting a number of panels covering every corner of the motor trade.

Those at the event can post on social media tagging Car Dealer or using #CDLive.

Enjoy!

That’s all folks!

Our final session is done after some fascinating insight on AI, SEOs and strong digital foundations. Thank you to all of you for following the blog throughout the day – I’m now off for a lie down! See you all again next year!

Has the motor industry ever been this interesting?

Just Google it

Our final session of the day sees James Baggott chat with Google’s Huxley Stewart in a keynote interview. Stewart, Google’s senior auto industry manager in the UK, is discussing how the tech giant can help dealers to maximise performance. We’ve had a lot of talk about tech and AI today so this is set to be an incredibly interesting session.

‘Back to normal’

Our panel say things are looking up for independent dealers after a strong start to the year, with trading described as ‘back to normal’ after several volatile years. Improved digital marketing — especially AI-driven targeting and social media — has boosted lead quality, while repeat customers remain a key driver of sales. However, stock sourcing is the biggest challenge, with dealers competing for limited supply and margins under pressure. Rising vehicle preparation costs further squeeze profitability, particularly on older cars. While EV interest exists, demand remains limited in lower price brackets due to education gaps and suitability concerns. Overall, our dealers are optimistic but cautious, focusing on efficiency, adaptability, and maintaining reliable stock.

It has been great to see so many familiar faces from across the motor trade today!

Great to have you along, Jason

Independents have their say

Our penultimate session of the day is now underway, as we hear from our Independent Dealer Panel. Rebecca Chaplin is in the host’s seat as she chats to Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas and George Manning who run Specialist Cars, Really Easy Car Credit and Hilton Garage respectively. We are currently hearing about challenges finding stock and fighting for the same products.

Need for customer-centric experiences

Plenty more of note to report from that session. Tim and Jason explored how fragmented technology ecosystems are eroding efficiency and profit in automotive retail. They argued the core issue isn’t technology itself, but poor integration, legacy processes, and a lack of cohesive strategy.

Multiple disconnected systems create complexity, data loss, and staff frustration, reducing productivity and customer experience. Both stressed the need to simplify processes before digitising, invest in better architecture, and prioritise connectivity through APIs.

Ultimately, success lies in empowering people, streamlining workflows, and delivering seamless, customer-centric experiences—unlocking significant revenue gains, particularly through improved lead management and follow-up.

Keeping you in the loop…

Next up is our Keyloop research session. The firm has produced a whitepaper looking at areas where car dealers can improve efficiency within their businesses. The firm’s Tim Smith is now on stage with digital transformation expert, Jason Craker, and our very own James Batchelor.

‘There will be Kodaks of the car industry’

In her keynote, Ginny Buckley highlighted persistent consumer hesitancy around electric vehicles (EVs), emphasising confidence gaps in driving, charging, and buying used EVs.

Drawing on surveys of 13,000 UK drivers, she noted that only 3% felt confident buying a used EV, reflecting widespread misconceptions about battery longevity and reliability.

Buckley called for clearer government policies, greater support for the used EV market, and stronger dealer education. She praised new market entrants, including Chinese brands, for stimulating competition and innovation, and expressed optimism about the growing range of EVs, forecasting an exciting, transformative period for the automotive industry.

“The conference hall at Gaydon absolutely packed for the afternoon sessions at CDL26. A fascinating session on challenger brands and you can hear a pin drop as the delegates absorb the fascinating content, particularly in respect of megawatt EV charging” – Car Dealer’s Dave Brown

Ginny believes EVs are the best tonic

We are now onto our final keynote interview of the day with Ginny Buckley, co-founder of Electrifying.com. She has been discussing why she loves EVs and what support is needed to help the automotive industry go green.

Focus on age profiles

The panel explored the evolving UK automotive market, highlighting shifts in buyer demographics, shorter replacement cycles, and rapid adoption of Chinese and EV brands.

Younger buyers, particularly 25–40-year-olds, are driving demand for technologically advanced, connected vehicles. Cox’s research shows that dealers must adapt with seamless digital-to-physical experiences, strong product knowledge, and transparent aftersales support.

Used car programmes are essential to maintain residual values as new models enter the market. Education on EV tech, charging, and total ownership costs is critical, while multi-powertrain and affordable options attract wider adoption.

Overall, the research shows that success relies on aligning innovation, customer experience, and strategic market positioning.

Cox Automotive share key research

It’s now time for our first research session of the afternoon, with Cox Automotive joining us on stage to share their whitepaper research. The firm’s Phil Nothard is joined on stage by Waylands boss John O’Hanlon and Craig Ford, head of sales, marketing and digital solutions at Motability Operations.

Local engagement key to Chinese success

There really was lot to sink our teeth into from our Chinese Challenger Brand panel! Greg, Steve, Farrell, and Suraj discussed how Chinese automakers are rapidly gaining UK market traction. They emphasised that strong, appealing products combined with value-for-money pricing and advanced technology are key drivers of early adoption. Dealer relationships and robust used car programmes are central to sustaining growth, while multi-powertrain options, rapid charging, and customer-focused innovations help differentiate their brands. The panel also highlighted careful market entry strategies, local engagement, and a long-term commitment to the UK. Overall, they say that success hinges on delivering quality, affordability, and reliability while educating consumers on new technologies.

Keep those social posts coming. Don’t forget to use #CDLive!

Getting to the Hart of the motor trade’s biggest topics

Here we go…

Our first session of the afternoon has now begun. James Baggott is joined on stage by a panel of Chinese challenger brands. We will be hearing from Geely UK’s Greg Wapling, BYD’s Steve Beattie, Farrell Hsu from Chery and Suraj Narayanamurthy from Omoda and Jaecoo. It’s one of the hottest topics in the automotive world right now so this should be a good one.

Almost time to get back underway

Keyloop’s Tim Smith will be among the experts to take to the stage between now and 15:30.

That’s all for now…

After a packed morning of sessions, it’s time for a well-earned break. We’re off for some lunch now but we’ll be back with you this afternoon for even more debate.

How are government policies impacting carmakers?

Plenty to digest there as our panel shared their perspectives on the current state of the UK car market.

They highlighted the challenges of government policies, consumer confusion, and transitioning from legacy to electric models, stressing simplicity, consistency, and agility. Dealer relationships, customer experience, and trust remain central, especially for new entrants like XPeng.

Digital engagement, social media, and AI tools were emphasised as ways to raise awareness and connect with consumers.

The panel agreed that clear messaging, community engagement, and supporting both customers and dealers are key to building trust, driving adoption, and growing market presence sustainably.

Manufacturers have their say

James Batchelor is back in the hot seat for our final panel of the day. He is joined by Dacia’s Lina Ribeiro, Suzuki’s David Kateley and XPeng’s Lorraine Bishton to talk tariffs, Chinese brands and the key role that dealers still have to play.

Changing consumers

A really insightful session there! Jame and Danny shared how they built their respective sales brand using social media and technology.

James emphasised reaching ‘shy’ consumers who avoid traditional showrooms and phone calls, using WhatsApp voice notes, AI chatbots, and authentic, personal content to build trust. He says that social media isn’t always about direct sales; it’s about visibility, engagement, and consistent presence, especially in local markets like Liverpool.

He prioritises authenticity over paid campaigns, creating content that resonates with the audience—showing cars, handovers, and community connections.

Danny stressed that social proof, familiarity, and genuine interactions are more effective than flashy advertising, and small, thoughtful adjustments over time—rather than high spend—drive growth, trust, and brand recognition.

‘That was some really insightful stuff, crammed full of genuinely handy tips that dealers can take away. ‘We all know that buyer behaviour has changed drastically over recent years and James and Danny have been among the best at reacting to that. ‘Social media can seem scary if you don’t know what you’re doing so I’m sure everyone will have taken something away from that session.’ – Car Dealer’s Jack Williams If you haven’t been able to join us. It’s not too late to watch proceedings from wherever you are.

Sohib Ghafouri has been getting a lot of love here in Gaydon

Keeping it social

Becca is back on stage now, where she has been joined by Solo Cars director James McConville and Danny Bond, of DB Automotive. The two dealers will be talking all things social media, with guests set to be treated to unique masterclass.

Importance of data-driven decision-making

Leathes reflected on a decade of growth, transforming the company into a 400-strong team handling over 7,000 cars daily.

Spotting inefficiencies in private car sales, he leveraged technology to connect sellers and dealers directly, removing middlemen while addressing trust and accuracy challenges.

Innovations include AI-driven car profiling, detailed grading systems, and integrated payments, helping dealers source stock efficiently in a constrained market.

Data-driven decision-making and digital tools have become essential for scaling and Leathes emphasised long-term focus, solving dealer problems, and sustaining profitability, positioning Motorway as a key player in the £100 billion UK used-car market.

Back to it

We’re back in the main auditorium now, where James is chatting with Motorway co-founder Tom Leathes. He’s been chatting about the platform’s humble beginnings ten years ago and how it has gone on to become a behemoth of the motor trade.

Break time

We’re now heading into our first coffee and networking break. We’ll be back with you soon!

Learning lessons from other industries

Sohib Ghafouri shared how Infinity Motors grew from a five-car startup to a 300-car operation, driven by vision, relentless effort, and strategic risk-taking.

Despite limited automotive experience, he leveraged lessons from banking and project management to scale operations, build the right team, and implement efficient systems.

His key to success has been balancing human-led customer service with technology, including AI, to streamline processes without losing personal connection. Marketing through platforms like Autotrader accelerated growth, while sourcing, staffing, and site expansion presented ongoing challenges.

Ghafouri emphasised perseverance, smart risk, and cultivating trust, seeing immense opportunity in customer experience and the evolving motor trade.

If you have joined us in Gaydon today, seek out ChangeMaker Associates for a chat!

Time for another keynote interview

We are now hearing from Infinity Motors’ Sohib Ghafouri, who is telling about his journey from JP Morgan to running his own used car dealership.

AI should enhance customer experience

The Impel research session highlighted a major gap between lead generation and conversion in automotive retail.

Leese and Bell revealed that while nearly all dealer enquiries receive a response, only a small proportion are personalised, with many failing to answer customer questions or follow up effectively.

They emphasised that speed and quality of response are now critical, as consumers expect replies within hours and will quickly disengage if expectations aren’t met.

The session also showed that a significant share of engagement happens outside of business hours, reinforcing the role of AI in handling volume and improving consistency.

Overall, the focus was on using technology to enhance—not replace—human-led customer experience.

Don’t forget to post about #CDLive on social media!

‘Following Autotrader’s research session, a clear theme of the day is already the push and pull between people and tech. ‘Vicky Hart from Waylands shared that AI implementation has reduced their days to prepare a car by 22%. ‘Sam Luscombe was keen to temper use of AI unless it’s making a genuine improvement and Hart echoed this, while Richard Ennis asked could investing in humanoids make a genuine saving for dealerships in the not too distant future.’ – Car Dealer’s Rebecca Chaplin

Impel are on stage

Batch is now joined by Impel boss James Leese and Michael Bell, from Available Car. They will be taking us through Impel’s whitepaper research, which is based on extensive mystery shopping of dealers.

Profit being lost through poor pricing

The Autotrader research session highlighted a stable but evolving market shaped by shifting supply dynamics and growing used EV opportunities.

Ian Plummer and Vicky Hart emphasised that while overall demand remains strong, dealers must work harder to source stock, particularly in the 3–5 year bracket, with greater reliance on proactive and multi-channel strategies.

They noted that significant profit is being lost through poor pricing, with data-led decisions now critical to maximising margins.

The session also underlined the growing importance of used EVs and declining brand loyalty, while AI and technology were positioned as key enablers of efficiency, helping dealers streamline operations and improve customer experience.

Great to see you, Paul!

Autotrader time

James Baggott is now joined on stage by Autotrader’s chief customer officer, Ian Plummer and Waylands executive Vicky Hart. We are currently talking EVs and ongoing stock challenges.

Increasingly pressurised environment

The franchised dealer panel highlighted a resilient but increasingly pressured retail environment.

While new car volumes remain strong, profitability is under strain due to margin compression, rising costs, and intense competition.

Richard and Sam say dealers are facing growing challenges from high manufacturer targets, EV pricing pressures, and structural cost increases, particularly in labour and property.

The traditional large showroom model is also being questioned, with a shift toward leaner, more digital operations. Our panel says AI presents opportunities for efficiency but requires careful implementation.

Overall, the outlook is cautious, with many expecting conditions to worsen before improving, making adaptability, cost control, and operational efficiency critical for dealer success in 2026.

‘It’s clear franchised dealers are feeling the pressure in 2026. Hedin UK CEO Richard Ennis shared that he wasn’t particularly positive about the year ahead with margin pressures and increased costs. ‘On our franchised panel he and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe shared their views on the changing landscape for new car dealerships as tech moves forward, both on the cars and how they run their dealerships.’ – Car Dealer’s Rebecca Chaplin Franchised dealer panel underway

Car Dealer’s Rebecca Chaplin is now on stage chatting with Hedin UK CEO, Richard Ennis and Sam Luscombe,

MD of Luscombe Motors. It has been a varied discussion so far, covering everything from rising costs to humanoid robots!

What did Dobson say?

Nicola Dobson says the biggest challenge facing the car industry right now remains the transition to electric vehicles, with the pace of change running ahead of natural consumer demand. She stressed that while the direction is right, more needs to be done to bring buyers along.

On infrastructure, she backed calls for VAT cuts on public charging, saying more needs to be done to support drivers without access to home chargers and create a level playing field.

Closing with advice to dealers, Dobson urged retailers to maximise every lead, embrace digital tools, and work closely with manufacturer partners to drive sales in 2026.

‘With the dreadful events and situation in the Middle East, it was fascinating to hear from Nicola the potential knock-on effects to the automotive industry. ‘She was also very candid about the challenges that legacy brands like Peugeot are facing, and what’s needed to spark more customers to go electric.’ – Car Dealer’s James Batchelor

Dobson talks policy

Our first guest is Nicola Dobson, who has been discussing the government’s approach to EVs. Speaking to Car Dealer’s James Batchelor, the Peugeot UK boss, says that a pay-per-mile scheme is ‘potentially the wrong measure’.

Car Dealer Live 2026 is underway

Car Dealer Live has kicked off and Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott has told the audience that despite the challenges the motor trade faces on the world stage, the industry is remarkably resilient.

In his opening speech, he said: ’Now, this year looks to be fraught with challenges but – navigated correctly – there’ll be some great opportunities for the motor trade.

‘Chinese challenger brands are rapidly gaining market share, electric cars are still dominating headlines and there are used car stock challenges to contend with too.

‘But 2026 has kicked off with vigour. New car sales in February were the best for more than 20 years and the used car market is flying.

‘Despite global events, and the pressures they may bring, the automotive market is proving to be resilient.

‘And in today’s ever changing market that’s more important than ever.’

The last sound checks are done and our guests are taking their seats. It’s time for Car Dealer Live 2026