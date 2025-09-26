Car Dealer Recommends: Autoglym products tested and rated – do they get our seal of approval?

In our latest Car Dealer Recommends product test, we give car cleaning specialists Autoglym the once over.

We’ve been using their products for more than two years at the Clever Car Collection to keep our stock looking fresh and in this test we give you the low down on what’s worked.

We’ve used their Professional range of cleaning products, we’ve been trained to apply its Autoglym Lifeshine paint protection and our valeting team has been to their head office for a course on how to clean and machine polish.

Find out whether they get our seal of approval here.

We’ve been using Autoglym’s extensive range of cleaning products at the Clever Car Collection for more than a year now and wouldn’t be without them.

Autoglym’s professional range may not reinvent the wheel – after all, cleaning products are designed to do straightforward jobs – but what sets the brand apart is its professional-grade quality and dealer-focused service.

We use the following for our (pretty basic) cleaning needs:

Multiwash TFR

Heavy Duty Wheel Cleaner

Acid Wheel Cleaner

Window Clean

Car Shampoo

Interior Cleaner

Rubber Plus Cleaner

Headlight Restoration Kit

QuikRefresh

Radiant Wax Polish

InstaDry

The Autoglym range is built around providing valeters and dealerships with reliable, easy-access supply. A rep visits regularly to deliver products directly, bringing bulk containers and offering hands-on advice. This approach removes the hassle of ordering and delivery costs, ensuring we always have stock on hand.

The range covers every cleaning need, from traffic film removers and shampoos to specialist wheel cleaners, liquid clay, and interior treatments. But what is clear is that Autoglym has developed its line with professional users in mind and the important thing is – it works.

The products are straightforward and intuitive to use, with clear labelling and instructions. From exterior cleaning to interior detailing, every step of our workflow is supported by an Autoglym product.

We particularly like the Multiwash TFR, which works on both exterior and interior surfaces (the latter, diluted), and the InstaDry drying cloths, which have held up brilliantly over repeated cleans. These cloths are infinitely better than chamois leathers or microfibre cloths and dry a car with a quick wipe, saving huge amounts of time.

Liquid Clay is a standout for white cars, effortlessly removing iron deposits, while the Radiant Wax Polish is easy to apply quickly and delivers excellent results.

The products integrate seamlessly into our daily processes with no training barriers, making them ideal for dealerships of any size. On multiple occasions we have had to show new starters how to use all the products and training has been simple and easy to do.

Put simply, Autoglym products work. The Radiant Wax Polish is a clear highlight – fast to apply, easy to buff, and excellent at filling micro-scratches, giving a consistently impressive finish on every car. We hand polish every car before we take pictures and find the finish it gives is superb. Check out our pictures online and you’ll see what I mean.

The wheel cleaners and window products also perform exceptionally well, delivering showroom-ready results with minimal effort.

The only slight drawback we have found has been with the gentler Heavy Duty Wheel Cleaner, which can struggle with very stubborn grime – but the stronger Acid Wheel Cleaner fills that gap for tougher jobs.

The Headlight Restoration Kit also deserves praise, dramatically improving tired lenses when used properly. For used car dealers selling older vehicles, like us, this is a must-have in the arsenal. Some of the car headlights it’s managed to revive have been staggering.

Autoglym offers a comprehensive range of products that cover every cleaning task a dealership could need, from initial washes to final finishing touches. The results are consistently professional, helping cars look their absolute best with minimal effort.

What we love is the fact that time after time, these products perform. Once we’ve washed and polished a vehicle it makes giving it a quick once over before a viewing far easier – the water beads beautifully and when you use the QuikRefresh fast shine it buffs back to a bright shine in minutes.

The company’s supportive relationship with dealers is another major plus, with regular visits from reps to deliver stock and provide advice. The products themselves are easy to use, making them suitable for both experienced valeters and team members who are new to the job.

On top of this, Autoglym’s strong brand reputation – bolstered by its Royal Warrant – reassures both dealers and customers that they’re using trusted, high-quality products. If it’s good enough for the Royal household, it’s certainly good for our 10-year-old-plus pre-loved cars!

Overall, there are no real weaknesses. Every product we’ve tested has proven so effective that it has earned a permanent place in our preparation process.

Autoglym’s branding is classy, professional, and unmistakably premium. We have them on open display in our dealership because they look good.

The clear, uniform design of its bottles and containers reflects the quality inside, while that Royal Warrant adds extra prestige.

In-car mats and display materials further enhances presentation, helping to reassure customers that their cars are being treated with trusted, high-end products.

The support we have received has been exceptional. And that’s not unusual – Autoglym are always happy to help you out with problem cars and offer advice.

Autoglym helped arrange training courses for our team, covering everything from basic valeting techniques to advanced machine polishing. These sessions were structured, easy to follow, and provided valuable tips that have improved our results.

We sent a new starter on this course and he came back an accomplished cleaner, given the confidence needed to tackle even some of the grimiest cars.

Whenever we’ve had a question, Autoglym has been quick to respond. This hands-on, dealer-first approach really sets them apart.

Autoglym also offers its Lifeshine paint protection product. The Clever Car Collection team has been fully trained in applying this product which can be upsold to customers to help protect their car inside and out.

What we like about it is the guarantee it comes with – if customers have a problem they can’t solve themselves they can contact Autoglym and they’ll offer advice. If that doesn’t solve the problem, they’ll even send one of its specially trained technicians to help fix it.

It’s a great addition to the range and works incredibly well.

The Autoglym Professional range is priced independently by its franchise holders who visit car dealerships, which makes getting accurate pricing quite hard to get. However, we asked the company to provide an average price of its products to help us gauge the national average.

It told us its Professional Shampoo usually cost £17 for five litres, or £3.40 a litre and its Radiant Wax Polish was £45.82 for five litres, or just over £9 a litre.

The equivalent polish if bought in Halfords or similar would cost more like £15 a litre and car wash shampoo pretty similar. It’s clearly far cheaper to buy it trade from Autoglym’s franchisees and we’d argue a veritable bargain for what it can do.

Absolutely. Autoglym has proven itself to be a trusted partner, delivering excellent products backed by outstanding service and training. We wouldn’t hesitate to recommend their professional range to other dealers – it’s reliable, effective, and makes a noticeable difference to vehicle presentation.