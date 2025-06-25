CarGurus – Highly Commended Consumer Lead Generation 2025

CarGurus has been recognised with a Highly Commended accolade in the Consumer Lead Generation category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The online marketplace earned praise from dealers for its innovation, service, and impact.

‘We are absolutely thrilled to be highly commended,’ said Deirdre Ní Dheá, head of sales at CarGurus UK

‘Recognition from the dealer community means a lot to us — it’s a sign that the work we’re doing to support dealers is having a real impact.’

Ní Dheá said the award reflects the company’s continued commitment to dealer success.

‘Being highly commended is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service, real value, and strategic support

‘It reinforces the feedback we’ve received from dealers — that CarGurus ranks number one in satisfaction with return on investment — and it inspires us to keep raising the bar.’

The past year has seen many new developments, including the launch of new Dealer Data Insight reports such as Merchandising Health and Max Margin.

Ní Dheá said these tools deliver ‘actionable, data-backed market intelligence’ that helps dealers make smarter decisions and better connect with customers.

CarGurus also rolled out a bold new brand campaign to boost engagement across the UK.

Looking ahead, the company says it’s focused on expanding its digital retailing offering and investing in ‘tools and predictive insights’ to give even more benefits to dealers.

‘Our goal is to keep evolving with the market, building solutions that help our partners thrive, no matter what challenges come their way,’ Ní Dheá added.