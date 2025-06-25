CarGurus – Highly commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2025

CarGurus has been given highly commended status in the Online Advertiser for Used Cars category at Car Dealer Power 2025.

Our readers were seriously impressed with the platform’s impressive audience reach and high quality customer support but the firm just missed out on top spot to the behemoth that is Auto Trader.

The past 12 months have seen CarGurus continue to put dealers at the heart of everything it does, with retailers particularly fond of the firm’s new Dealer Data insight reports.

The outfit has been working around the clock to offer its partners ‘progress and innovation’ with a new wave of services which provide dealers with ‘actionable, data-backed market intelligence.’

Reflecting on the past year, Deirdre Ní Dheá, head of sales at CarGurus UK, said: ‘It’s been a year of progress and innovation at CarGurus – all in service of our dealer and consumer customers.

‘We’ve launched new Dealer Data Insight reports, Merchandising Health, and Max Margin, which are now live and provide dealers with actionable, data-backed market intelligence to help them reach more shoppers, make informed decisions, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.’

Ní Dheá also wanted to pay tribute to all the dealers who voted for CarGurus, saying that the recognition was testament to the hard work of the firm’s team.

She added: ‘The Car Dealer Power Awards are very important because they reflect the voice of the dealers themselves.

‘They offer honest, peer-driven recognition, which makes them especially meaningful.

‘In a fast-moving and highly competitive industry, it’s vital to have that kind of feedback and celebration of service excellence.

‘Being highly commended is a testament to the work of our team in providing our dealer partners with exceptional service, real value, and strategic support.

‘Internally, it’s also a moment to recognise and thank our people for the passion and dedication they bring to their work every day.’