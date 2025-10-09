Carwow names Land Rover as ‘most profitable’ used car brand as dealers enjoy sky-high margins

Land Rover models have offered used car dealers the greatest potential profit over the past three months, according to fresh data from Carwow.

The firm has been collecting data from all of its auctions between July and September (Q3) to find out which models are performing best for retailers.

It found that Land Rover offered an estimated average dealer margin of £3,671, making it by far the most profitable used marque in its sales.

The figure was estimated by looking at the difference between actual selling prices at auction and cap ‘Retail’ valuations of vehicles to determine potential dealer profit before fees and prep costs. All vehicles analysed were Grade 1 condition.

While Land Rover topped the brand list, dealers also enjoyed significant margins from the sale of Lexus vehicles, which had an average estimated profit of £3,030.

Audi took third place at £2,903, with Mazda and Skoda completing the top five with predicted average profits of £2,570 and £2,511, respectively.

Carwow’s ‘most profitable’ brands

Land Rover – £3,671 Lexus – £3,030 Audi – £2,903 Mazda – £2,570 Skoda – £2,511 Volvo – £2,502 Citroen – £2,489 Cupra – £2,476 Nissan – £2,464 Hyundai – £2,369

Looking at specific models, a Range Rover Sport topped the rankings for greatest potential profit in the last quarter, with a predicted margin of £5,306.

Second in the rankings by model was a Mercedes GLC with £3,221, ahead of the an Audi Q3 (£3,006), a Mercedes GLB (£2,862) and a BMW X3 (£2,692).

Carwow’s ‘most profitable’ models

Land Rover Range Rover Sport – £5,306 Mercedes GLC – £3,221 Audi Q3 – £3,006 Mercedes GLB – £2,862 BMW X3 – £2,692 Kia Sportage – £2,545 Volvo XC40 – £2,490 Hyundai Tucson – £2,437 Ford Puma – £2,340 MG HS – £2,318

Reacting to the findings, James Pollard, commercial director at Carwow, said: ‘Our analysis of Q3 remains consistent with the strong demand we’ve seen across the wider used market for SUVs.

‘Land Rover has appeared consistently in our list of top 10 ‘most profitable’ brands since the first quarter of the year, rising from sixth in Q1 to the top spot in Q3.

‘Notably, BEVs have fallen from the list of most profitable models altogether, having previously seen two appear in the top 10 list last quarter.

‘Perhaps due to the government’s ECG tempting more consumers to buy new instead of used, so that they can make the most of the eligible discount.

‘With 20,000 vehicles available each month, our auctions are home to great deals which have put more than 250,000 vehicles, worth over £2 billion combined, back onto dealers’ forecourts.’