Chinese car brand offers customers a free bungee jump at pop-up London showroom

  • Leapmotor offers first 100 visitors to its London showroom the chance to take 50m jump
  • Chinese car brand backed by Stellantis opens pop-up showroom today
  • First 100 brave visitors can opt to take leap of faith with electric car maker

Time 7:31 am, June 25, 2025

Car buyers will be asked to take a leap of faith at a pop-up showroom in London today which offers browsers a free bungee jump.

Leapmotor – the Stellantis backed Chinese car firm – has opened a showroom in Coram’s Fields, London, offering the first 100 brave potential buyers the chance to complete a 50m jump.

Claimed to be ‘one of a kind’, the jumpers will get panoramic views of iconic London landmarks like The Shard and BT Tower.

The pop-up showroom will showcase models from the car brand’s range from 10am until 5pm with jumps offered on a first come, first served basis.

Leapmotor hopes the stunt will encourage more motorists to go electric. The brand will be showcasing its city car T03 which costs from £16k and the family-sized SUV, the C10, which costs £36,500.

Leapmotor bungee jump

Damien Dally, managing director of the firm, said: ‘Leapmotor is on a mission to be the best value EV brand in the UK and make electric driving accessible to everyone.

‘As for our pop-up showroom, a bungee jump can feel daunting for a lot of people – but sometimes taking a leap out of your comfort zone is exactly what’s needed. 

‘For some the idea of switching to electric can feel the same way at first, but unlike a bungee jump, there’s nothing scary about going electric.’

Leapmotor is an international joint venture, led by 51% stakeholder Stellantis, and was launched earlier this year. 

It has 46 dealers nationwide, which will expand to more than 80 by the end of 2025. 

