Council backs car dealership’s plans to open five-storey storage facility

Portsmouth City Council has backed local car dealer Richmond Motor Group’s plans to build a 722-car storage facility in the town.

The dealer group was seeking permission to build a five-storey car storage site, workshop and offices on its existing 1.22 hectare Fitzherbert Road location, which is currently used for open air storage.

Its plan is to use the newly developed site as a central car hub for its dealerships across Hampshire and West Sussex, and the council has backed the plans according to the Portsmouth News.

The new development would increase capacity to 722 cars from 487, and allow car transporters to load and unload on the site.

Richmond Motor Group added that it expects this will also add 30 new jobs at the site.

Concerns were raised in the city planning meeting about traffic and parking, with Richmond expecting deliveries could increase from three to eight a day but with added space this would be within the site rather than on the road.

The site will also have 279 open air parking spaces that will have various purposes including staff parking.

The dealer group currently operates MG, Suzuki, Hyundai and an accident repair centre also all on Fitzherbert Road.